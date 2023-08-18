World Athletics and Deloitte today (17) announced a new global partnership to support and accelerate the digital transformation and innovation needs of World Athletics over the next six years.

Deloitte, the world’s largest management consulting firm, will provide a wide range of digital consulting services and sports operations and platforms to World Athletics and the World Athletics Series events from 1 January 2024 until 31 December 2029.

This partnership builds on the strength of the existing relationship between World Athletics and Deloitte and will develop synergies with Deloitte’s recent IOC TOP Partnership.

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe welcomed Deloitte to the organisation’s suite of global partners, saying: “Global organisations like Deloitte understand the opportunities and challenges that we have as a worldwide federation of 214 members and can provide the strategic advice and services we need wherever we are operating. We have already benefitted from the expertise Deloitte has to offer, especially in digital transformation and data analytics, and we’re delighted that we have reached a formal agreement which will help World Athletics achieve our innovation and growth agenda over the next six years.”

Sami Rahal, CEO Deloitte Central Europe, said: “This strategic collaboration symbolises our mutual commitment to nurturing growth, promoting the spirit of athletics, and ensuring operational excellence within international athletics bodies. Our partnership brings together two powerhouses that embody deep knowledge, vast experience, and significant influence within their respective sectors. At Deloitte, we are incredibly excited about the prospect of merging our expertise with the sports acumen of World Athletics. This partnership signifies not only a significant milestone for both organisations but also represents a stride towards the continued growth and elevation of athletics worldwide.”

Enabling the transformation of World Athletics

As a Supporter of World Athletics and of the World Athletics Series events, Deloitte will apply its deep expertise in digital transformation, innovation and data driven intelligence to enhance fan experience, as well as using data analytics to ensure that changes to the product reflect fans’ choices and behaviour. These services aim to support athletes and the promotion of athletics by enhancing fan experience and engaging a new community of fans. Deloitte will also assist World Athletics in its strategy to create new products and competition formats for athletes and practitioners and introduce sports operations platforms that will create efficiencies in event delivery.



The Deloitte deal is one of three commercial agreements that World Athletics has concluded in the last month, ahead of the World Athletics Championships Budapest 23.

Japan’s NTN Corporation has joined World Athletics as an Official Partner and the bib sponsor for the women’s events in Budapest. Tourism agency Tokyo Tokyo will also support the WCH Budapest 23 ahead of the 2025 World Athletics Championships, which will be held in the Japanese capital.

In another boost for the sport, Netflix has just announced that it will screen a six-part documentary series focused on the world’s best sprinters next year.

The series is being produced by Box2Box Films, which also produces the successful F1 Series Drive to Survive.

“From a World Athletics perspective this is a really exciting moment,” Coe said.

“This series has the potential to lift the bonnet on the sport, and sprinting in particular, and for a whole new audience to understand that although it takes just 10 seconds to do the 100m it’s a 10-year commitment to be the best in the world. Our athletes have such rich personal stories and they come from every continent on the planet. No other sport can match that. When they come together the racing is always spectacular.”

Box2Box will complete filming at the World Championships in Budapest and the series is due to premiere on Netflix before the Paris Olympic Games next year.

World Athletics

