The Local Organising Committee of the World Athletics Cross Country Championships Bathurst 2021 has partnered with ASICS to launch a global running initiative designed to allow runners around the world to participate and interact with each other in the year leading to the main event.

Due to the global pandemic, the World Athletics Cross Country Championships in Bathurst, Australia, have been postponed until 19 February 2022, but the local organisers have launched a Global Challenge event that is open to all runners and will coincide with the original dates in 2021.

The World Athletics Cross Country Championships Bathurst 2021 Global Challenge is open for entries for individuals and teams now. The global virtual event starts on 1 February and runs until 21 March 2021, which will celebrate 1 year to go to the World Athletics Cross Country Championships, in Bathurst on 19 Feb 2022.

The Global Challenge is a public event open to all age groups regardless of ability. It is about celebrating taking part, with categories from 7 to 70+ and rankings that will give participants the chance to see how they compare in their country and internationally. A World Athletics Cross Country Championships Bathurst 2021 Global Challenge medal will also be available to competitors.

Following completion of the Global Challenge, the top ten participants in their category, across the world, will receive an invitation to compete in the exclusive Global Challenge Final event in April 2021.

This major cross-country event focuses on delivering age-appropriate distances, category champions and provides opportunities for athletes of all fitness levels to compete against each other, on a global scale, using developments in technology to enhance the user experience.

Participants will ultimately compete to win a VIP trip of a lifetime to Australia, to experience the World Athletics Cross Country Championships in Bathurst, live in 2022 and to receive worldwide recognition of their achievements.

World Athletics President, Sebastian Coe believes this initiative will grow the sport and inspire people across the world.

‘With a little more than one year to go to the main event in Bathurst, the local organising committee has created an interactive virtual experience for the global running community to celebrate the first World Athletics Cross Country Championships to be held in Australia,’’ World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said.

“I invite everyone to join our running community and experience the power of our sport to unite people around the world.”

This event encourages runners to complete their individual challenges anywhere at any time with distances for individuals aged 7 to 70+.

Runners are encouraged to upload their race performance to the results hub, with participants from around the world able to see how they measure up to their peers and other countries.

Contact information

General Enquiries: info@theglobalathleticschallenge.com

Marketing: marketing@theglobalathleticschallenge.com

Facebook: The Global Athletics Challenge

Instagram: @The Global Athletics Challenge

Registration Cost: $10.00 USD

Event Begins: 1 February 2021

Event Ends: 21 March 2021

World Athletics Cross Country Championships Bathurst 21 Global Challenge

Finals: April 9 – 12, 2021

