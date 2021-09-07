World Rugby has announced a new wide-ranging partnership that will see Capgemini join the family of Worldwide Partners for Rugby World Cup 2023 in France. A world leader in helping organisations to transform by harnessing the power of technology, Capgemini will also become World Rugby’s Global Digital Transformation Partner.

The announcement deepens Capgemini’s relationship with World Rugby’s major properties, building on a successful Global Innovation Partnership for the men’s and women’s HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series. Under the deal, Capgemini will harness its innovation and technology expertise to enrich the tournament experience for millions of fans in stadia and viewing via broadcast and digital platforms.

As World Rugby’s Global Digital Transformation Partner, Capgemini will play its full role in enabling the international federation to achieve key strands of its recently-announced strategic plan and player welfare advancement strategy, delivering innovative digital solutions to support the growth of the sport at all levels. Capgemini will also be the presenting partner of the men’s and women’s World Rugby Rankings and the World Rugby Team of the Year at the World Rugby Awards.

World Rugby Chief Executive Alan Gilpin said: “We are delighted to be expanding our relationship with Capgemini and welcoming them as one of our six Worldwide Partners for Rugby World Cup 2023 in France.

“This partnership is much deeper than a brand association, this is a purpose-driven relationship between our two organisations that share many common values. It reflects our ambition to keep innovating and deepen our relationship with fans, enriching their experience by embracing new technology and digital platforms. Capgemini is the perfect partner to help us deliver this shared vision.

“With two years to go until France 2023 kicks off, we are in great shape. Preparations are on track. Our Worldwide Partner commercial programme is attracting new partners like Capgemini and we are confident that it will be the most impactful and sustainable Rugby World Cup ever staged and a spectacular celebration of rugby and its values in the sport’s 200th year.”

Chief Executive Officer of Capgemini Aiman Ezzat said: “At Capgemini we share the values of the rugby community; passion, team spirit and diversity are common key drivers for us both. I am thrilled that Capgemini will bring its deep expertise in innovation, digital and technology to enrich the experience of one of the major global sporting events of 2023. This new worldwide partnership reflects the international breadth and diversity of the Capgemini Group on the global stage.”

France 2023 CEO Claude Atcher said: “As the model for international sporting events continues to evolve, the role of strategic partners has never been more important. We look forward to working with Capgemini on a number of meaningful projects that will contribute to the overall success and legacy of Rugby World Cup 2023.”

Capgemini is the fourth Rugby World Cup France 2023 Worldwide Partner confirmed following Societe Generale, Mastercard, and Asahi who have come on board for the showcase event. With interest high after a game-changing Rugby World Cup 2019 in Japan, World Rugby is confident that the final three places will be confirmed by the end of the year, completing a stellar line-up of international brands.

On 8 September, the global rugby family will celebrate two years to go to the opening match at Rugby World Cup 2023 between host nation France and New Zealand at the iconic Stade de France. One million tickets have already been sold to fans around the world, confirming the global appeal of rugby’s biggest tournament. – WORLD RUGBY

