World Rugby has confirmed the destinations and dates for the HSBC SVNS 2026 Series, the top tier of a new three-division global sevens model.

Dubai, Cape Town, Singapore, Vancouver, and Hong Kong confirmed as returning HSBC SVNS event destinations for 2026

Valladolid (Spain) and Bordeaux (France) join calendar as part of an exciting European double-header to close the HSBC SVNS World Championship

Australia and USA destinations set to be announced shortly, along with HSBC SVNS 2 and 3 destinations

South Africa men and New Zealand women return as defending HSBC SVNS World Champions after victories in Los Angeles

Full gender parity maintained across all rounds, with combined men’s and women’s events and equal participation fees

Certainty of events over the three years to LA 2028 Olympic Games

World Rugby has confirmed the destinations and dates for the HSBC SVNS 2026 Series – the top tier of a new three-division global sevens model. Designed to expand rugby’s reach and deliver long-term stability for teams and hosts, the model locks in events for the next three years. Dates and destinations for HSBC SVNS 2 and 3 will follow.

As announced earlier this year, the revamped Series features six regular-season rounds leading into a three-event HSBC SVNS World Championship, which will decide the line-up for the 2027 top tier. The structure provides a clear pathway for emerging nations, with regional qualifiers able to reach the world stage within a single season – creating a compelling story for fans, broadcasters and commercial partners.

The new format also strengthens visibility and impact ahead of LA 2028, with full gender parity at its core. Every round will host combined men’s and women’s events, with equal participation fees for both.

2026 season structure:

HSBC SVNS Series: Dubai (29-30 November, 2025), Cape Town (6-7 December, 2025), Singapore (31 January-1 February, 2026), Australia (7-8 February, 2026), Vancouver (7-8 March, 2026), USA (14-15 March, 2026).

Dubai (29-30 November, 2025), Cape Town (6-7 December, 2025), Singapore (31 January-1 February, 2026), Australia (7-8 February, 2026), Vancouver (7-8 March, 2026), USA (14-15 March, 2026). HSBC SVNS World Championship: Hong Kong (17-19 April, 2026), Valladolid (29-31 May, 2026), Bordeaux (5-7 June, 2026).

Hong Kong (17-19 April, 2026), Valladolid (29-31 May, 2026), Bordeaux (5-7 June, 2026). HSBC SVNS 2: February-March 2026

February-March 2026 HSBC SVNS 3: January 2026

The participating teams in HSBC SVNS 2026 Series top level are:

Women: Australia, Canada, Fiji, France, Great Britain, Japan, New Zealand, USA

Men: Argentina, Australia, Fiji, France, Great Britain, New Zealand, South Africa, Spain

The Australia and USA event location will be announced in due course.

For fans, the announcement means calendars can now start to be marked for a season of world-class rugby sevens, as the best men’s and women’s teams showcase their speed, skill, and power in some of the most iconic destinations worldwide. Tickets for Dubai and Cape Town go on sale today and on Friday respectively.

Fans will be able to watch all the HSBC SVNS action live on www.rugbypass.tv or via their domestic broadcaster.

HSBC SVNS has already proven its role as a critical development platform, with more than 50 women’s players from HSBC SVNS featuring at Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025. It remains a proven stage for rugby’s brightest and biggest stars and the platform for the next generation of Olympians to grow ahead of Los Angeles 2028.

World Rugby Chief Executive Alan Gilpin said: “Following a competitive process, we are delighted to confirm the locations and dates for the new-look HSBC SVNS 2026 Serie, which features a three-location World Championship, adding to the excitement for fans. Moving to a two-day format has proven a hit with destinations and we are delighted with the level of engagement and enthusiasm from cities and national unions, who share our vision of advancing sevens on the world stage ahead of the LA 2028 Olympic Games.” – www.world.rugby

