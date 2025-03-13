World Rugby has released its first Sustainability Report, highlighting significant progress in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives as the international federation continues to drive positive change across the sport.

World Rugby has released its first Sustainability Report, highlighting significant progress in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives as the international federation continues to drive positive change across the sport.

The comprehensive report underscores World Rugby’s commitment to environmental sustainability, social inclusivity, and governance excellence, reinforcing rugby’s role as a force for good. Highlights include:

Understanding and minimising our environmental footprint

World Rugby’s first annual carbon footprint certified by a third party (One Carbon World) and calculated including scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions.

New Sustainable Sourcing Framework established to guide purchasing decisions by focusing on environmental impact and responsible supply chain management.

A landmark report commissioned to outline the risks and projected impacts of climate change on rugby, studying 10 countries representative of World Rugby’s membership.

36 regional associations and member unions took part in sustainability regional workshops.

New group-wide travel policy and online booking platform to reduce carbon emissions, enhance staff welfare and reduce costs.

Rugby for Nature toolkit to designed to help local rugby clubs and communities safeguard the natural environment and biodiversity within and around rugby facilities.

Continued collaboration with the international community as an active signatory to the Sports for Climate Action and Sports for Nature frameworks.

Using rugby for social impact and inclusion

30 Grassroots to Global forums and masterclasses, engaging 500 female rugby leaders ahead of Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025.

£1.3 million raised to date with World Rugby’s Social Impact Partner ChildFund Rugby, improving lives of more than 76,000 children.

160,000 people benefited from Men’s Rugby World Cup 2023 social programmes.

32 female coaches supported by the Gallagher High Performance Academy since 2023.

Global rugby participation is estimated to generate US$8.4bn in value to society based on a range of health, social and economic factors and US$1.5bn in healthcare savings.

Impact Beyond 2025 legacy programme designed to leverage Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 in England to increase global participation and visibility in the women’s game.

Leading in good governance

World Rugby again recognised as a leader in international sports governance, achieving a top A1 ranking in the Association of Summer Olympic International Federations (ASOIF) 2024 review.

Increased female representation in decision-making structures with female members now representing 38 per cent of the World Rugby Council and 42 per cent of the Executive Board.

Two former international rugby players added onto World Rugby’s Executive Board to increase the athletes’ voice in major decisions shaping the future of the sport.

80 per cent of all World Rugby member unions report having a sustainability and/or Diversity and Inclusion plan in place

World Rugby Chair, Dr Brett Robinson said: “This report isn’t just a record of progress; it’s a statement of our shared ambition to create a sport that thrives today and inspires for generations to come. With its diverse voice, inspiring personalities, and core values of integrity, solidarity, and respect, rugby is well-placed to drive meaningful positive change.

“This past year has seen important steps forward on our sustainability journey. We’ve strengthened governance to broaden representation on our decision-making structures and ensure that transparency and accountability guide every decision. We’ve embedded social impact initiatives in our flagship tournaments, supporting communities and fostering inclusivity at every level of the game. And, importantly, we’ve made tangible progress in addressing rugby’s environmental impact, helping to secure a more resilient future for our sport.

“While this report celebrates significant achievements, it’s also a reminder of the work still to be done. The challenges are real, but so too is our resolve to be part of the solution. Together, we have the opportunity to create a future where rugby thrives both socially and economically while protecting the natural environment that sustains us all.”

For further details, access the full report at sustainability.world.rugby and read more about World Rugby’s initatives at world.rugby/sustainability

