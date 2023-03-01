World Rugby today confirmed details for the Pacific Four Series 2023, the annual cross-regional tournament contested by Australia, Canada, New Zealand and USA that acts as one of the principle qualification routes for the top two tiers of WXV.

World Rugby today confirmed details for the Pacific Four Series 2023, the annual cross-regional tournament contested by Australia, Canada, New Zealand and USA.

In partnership with Mastercard, The Pacific Four Series enters its third year with New Zealand the reigning champions having won the 2022 title on home soil. For more information, visit www.world.rugby/tournaments/pacific-four-series

In 2023, the Series will take place over three windows and kicks-off with a mouth-watering opening round fixture between Canada and USA in Madrid on 1 April.

The second round will see Australia host Rugby World Cup 2021 champions and Pacific Four Series 2022 winners New Zealand in late June. The Series will then culminate in Canada when all four teams will compete over two weekends in early July for the right to be crowned 2023 champions. Dates and venues for the final three rounds will be announced in due course.

The World Rugby Pacific Four Series 2023 schedule optimises and complements the existing women’s domestic and international competition calendars for 2023. The cross-regional, international competition also acts as one of the principle annual qualification routes for the top two tiers of WXV with the top three placed teams qualifying for WXV 1 and the fourth-placed team securing a place in WXV 2. The host locations for WXV will be announced next month.

World Rugby Chief Executive Alan Gilpin said: “After a hugely successful and ground-breaking RWC 2021 in New Zealand, 2023 will be another exciting year for women’s rugby with WXV set to make its debut in October. With qualification for WXV on the line, there is more at stake for competing teams in this year’s Pacific Four Series and we look forward to watching all the drama unfold across each round of the competition.”

World Rugby Head of Women’s Competitions Alison Hughes said: “The Pacific Four Series continues to provide more consistent, annual international playing opportunities for Australia, USA, Canada and New Zealand.

“We have worked closely and collaboratively with competing nations and host unions to optimise the existing women’s international and domestic calendar for this year’s Pacific Four Series. With a significant number of USA and Canada players based in Europe, playing round one of the Pacific Four Series 2023 in April takes advantage of the extended break these players would have faced while the domestic competitions in England and France pause for the Women’s Six Nations. We are delighted to be bringing the Pacific Four Series to new territories, including Spain in Madrid and hosting the final two rounds in Canada.”

In addition to the first round in Madrid, Spain and South Africa will face off against USA and Canada respectively on 25 March as additional test matches at Estadio Nacional de la Universidad Complutense de Madrid. Spain and South Africa will also meet on 1 April.

World Rugby Chief of Women’s Rugby Sally Horrox said: “A key commitment of our women’s rugby strategy is to increase the frequency and competitiveness of international rugby in a sustainable manner.

“The Pacific Four Series is at the heart of that commitment, providing four of the world’s top teams with annual high-level competition and, from this year, a route through to our inaugural WXV competition.”

Pacific Four Series 2023 match schedule:

Round 1

1 April, 2023

Madrid, Spain

Canada v USA – 17:00 local time

Estadio Nacional de la Universidad Complutense de Madrid



Round 2

June 2023

Australia

Australia v New Zealand – KO TBC

Round 3

July, 2023

Canada

Canada v New Zealand – KO TBC

USA v Australia – KO TBC

Round 4

July, 2023

Canada

Canada v Australia – KO TBC

USA v New Zealand – KO TBC

