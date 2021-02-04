The World Rugby U20 Championship 2021 will not take place this year due to the ongoing impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision was made in consultation with potential hosts and participating unions considering all aspects from financial impact to player welfare implications.

World Rugby is now working with regions and unions to identify regional competition opportunities in a safe environment, reflecting the international federation’s ambition to support meaningful high performance competition pathways for the future stars of rugby. – WORLD RUGBY

