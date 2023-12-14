The Queen and King of the Court Beach Volleyball was originally a popular training format. It has developed into an exhilarating new beach volleyball format.

The Queen and King of the Court established a whole new experience in the existing sports and entertainment market. Presenting the perfect blend of sports and entertainment. The court is divided into a winning and challenging side, and points can only be scored on the winning side.

Instead of two teams, five duos are playing for time simultaneously in an elimination game, where two teams battle it out during a rally and the other teams wait behind the court.

The break between the rallies is limited to eight seconds, ensuring a fast and action-packed game.

All events will showcase the best beach volleyball players from all over the world. In each event, a minimum of 15 teams will compete in each gender.

