After four stunning quarter-finals played in Exeter and Bristol, the top four sides in the World Rugby Women’s Rankings – England, Canada, New Zealand and France – will contest the semi-finals of Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025.

In the first of the semi-finals, both of which will be played at Bristol’s Ashton Gate, defending champions and world number three side New Zealand will take on world number two Canada at 19.00 local UK time on Friday, 19 September.

In the second semi-final, host nation and world number one side England will take on France at 15.30 on Saturday, 20 September.

All four teams take unbeaten RWC 2025 records into the final four. New Zealand’s 46-17 quarter-final win against South Africa followed Pool C victories against Spain (54-8), Japan (62-19) and Ireland (40-0). Their opponents Canada overcame Australia in the quarter-finals 46-5 having beaten Fiji (65-7), Wales (42-0) and Scotland (40-19) in Pool B.

In the other half of the draw, France’s dramatic 18-13 quarter-final win against Ireland followed on from Pool D wins against Italy (24-0), Brazil (84-5) and South Africa (57-10), and their opponents England will take heaps of momentum from a 40-8 quarter-final win against Scotland, following earlier Pool A wins against USA (69-7), Samoa (92-3) and Australia (47-7). – www.world.rugby

