Alvaro Bautista heads the Championship table ahead of Round 3, the Pirelli Dutch Round

Known as ‘The Cathedral’ of motorcycle racing, the TT Circuit Assen hosted 62 WorldSBK races since 1992, making it the second most visited circuit since the Championship’s inaugural season.

ASSEN’S HOT SPOTS WITH MICHAEL VAN DER MARK

T1/ “It’s such a nice overtaking spot and you can brake really deep, because of the banking. You can pull the lever hard and long if you are overtaking someone.”

T8/ “They never touched this corner, luckily. It has so much banking. It does not matter where you enter this corner – nine out of ten times you will be alright because of the banking. You always see in the race someone strong in this area.”

T16-17/ “Where almost every race is decided, and I must admit I have waited a couple of times to pass people there… because it is just nice! I could pass them the corner before, but it is a bit more risky and even if you pass people into the last chicane, with a good pass, you can stop them. Then their exit is not as good as they want. Then, they will not pass you on the start-finish straight. If you pass the corner before, they can pass you again.”

What to look out for in Assen

