As the action prepares to get underway, the FIM Women’s Circuit Racing World Championship riders gathered for the traditional official group photo at the Autódromo Internacional do Algarve. Hosting the opening round of the 2026 WorldWCR season, the Portuguese venue provides the backdrop for one of the championship’s landmark pre-season moments, as the full grid comes together ahead of lights out this weekend (27–29 March).
|Are all WorldWCR bikes the same?
As a single-make series, WorldWCR operates under stringent regulations to ensure fair competition. All riders use the same Yamaha YZF-R7, focusing on rider ability as the key differentiator. The bikes are prepared by a single technical structure, as seen in other talent development series, to be race ready.
What is the race weekend format?
WorldWCR feature six rounds, each held at iconic circuits around the world. The format for each round mirrors that of WorldSBK, with practice sessions, qualifying, and two races spread across a weekend, providing fans multiple opportunities to see their favourite riders in action.
|Where can I watch?
WorldWCR enjoys extensive global coverage through most MotoGP and WorldSBK broadcasters, but fans can also follow the series on the WorldWCR YouTube Channel and watch the Tissot Superpole (qualifying) and both races live.