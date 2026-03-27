Are all WorldWCR bikes the same?

As a single-make series, WorldWCR operates under stringent regulations to ensure fair competition. All riders use the same Yamaha YZF-R7, focusing on rider ability as the key differentiator. The bikes are prepared by a single technical structure, as seen in other talent development series, to be race ready.



What is the race weekend format?

WorldWCR feature six rounds, each held at iconic circuits around the world. The format for each round mirrors that of WorldSBK, with practice sessions, qualifying, and two races spread across a weekend, providing fans multiple opportunities to see their favourite riders in action.