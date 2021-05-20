Riders gathered for the traditional group photos ahead of the Pirelli Aragon Round

As the action resumes on track tomorrow, WorldSBK, WorldSSP and WorldSSP300 riders posed for the traditional Official Chevron picture at MotorLand Aragon. Hosting the first Round of the 2021 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship, the Spanish circuit offers an outstanding backdrop for these images.

As Friday marks the beginning of a thrilling new season for the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship, all riders and teams are eager to get back in action and challenge reigning Champions Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) and Jeffrey Buis (MTM Kawasaki), while all WorldSSP competitors will be looking to claim glory following Andrea Locatelli’s (Pata Yamaha with BRIXX WorldSBK) move to WorldSBK. – WorldSBK

