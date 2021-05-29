Speaking at the press conference, the stage winner Simon Yates said: “I’m really happy. The team did a fantastic job today. We controlled the start, rode well behind and then I finished it off. I saw the boys from Ineos were just happy to ride at tempo behind so I had a feeling they would let me go today. It was not the most difficult stage. It’ll be different tomorrow at a higher altitude. I don’t have any regrets for the way I rode on the first week, I had some little problems and I think I managed everything the best I could. The gap to the Maglia Rosa is still quite important but I am closer to Caruso now who is in second place.”

Maglia Rosa Egan Bernal said: “For me, the most important thing is to have the Maglia Rosa in Milan. When I have the legs, I like to attack. But now there’s one rider stronger than me and it’s Simon Yates. I want to keep the time I gained earlier in the Giro because that’s the fruits of great team work so I don’t want to make any mistakes that could ruin everything. Today I took one step further towards that final win. It was an important day for us after what happened two days ago. Now I’m confident ahead of tomorrow’s stage, which I’ll enjoy riding at a higher altitude. I want to arrive at the ITT with some extra energy.”

Today, the CEO of RCS Sport, Paolo Bellino, the Director of the Giro d’Italia, Mauro Vegni, and the Director of the Giro-E, Roberto Salvador, together with the Mayor of Stresa, Marcella Severino, laid a wreath at the base of the Stresa-Mottarone cable car, to remember those who died in the tragedy.

