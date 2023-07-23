Lee Yen Wei and Dania Sofea Zaidi emerged triumphant in the Boys’ and Girls’ Under-16 Singles respectively of the Affin-100PLUS Junior Elite Tour Grand Finals 2023 after they each overcame their final opponents with relative ease here in Bukit Kiara.

Yen Wei from the stable of the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) took 40 minutes to dispose of Roslie Razeeq Danial from Selangor 21-19, 22-20.

For Dania, she also avoided having to play in the rubber after edging a determined Eng Ler Qi, also from Selangor, 21-15, 23-21.

It took the Johor lass close to an hour to wrest the title this year.

However, Dania’s hope of clinching the Girls’ U16 Doubles crown was dashed when she and her teammate Lai E Yun fell in the final to Nicole Chau-Noraqilah Maisarah.

The Perak pair of Nicole-Noraqilah took just 30 minutes to wrap up the title with a straight-set 21-7, 21-16 win.

In the final of the Boys’ U16 Doubles, BAM’s Ahmad Redzuan Zulwaqqarizal-Loh Zi Heng showed their quality with a strong 35 minute win 21-13, 23-21 victory over Daniel Tan Ying Enn-Yap Jen Wee from Johor.

