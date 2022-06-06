The Commonwealth Bank Young Matildas will head internationally for the first time in almost three years when they take on the Junior Football Ferns in New Zealand on 12 June 2022.

Following a two-match international series between the two nations in April, Leah Blayney’s side will travel to meet their Trans-Tasman neighbours in Auckland for the first time since 2013.

With both countries set to compete at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Costa Rica 2022™ in August, Football Australia CEO, James Johnson, believes this is a clear demonstration of how the Australia-New Zealand partnership strengthens both nations.

For more, please click on https://www.footballaustralia.com.au/news/commbank-young-matildas-travel-aotearoa-new-zealand-international-hit-out

#AFF

#FootballAustralia

Like this: Like Loading...