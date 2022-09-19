Penang’s upcoming gymnast Zarith Imaan Khalid produced a graceful performance to win three gold medals and a bronze in the Malaysia Games artistic gymnastics competition at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil today.

The 19-year-old bagged gold in three out of four apparatus, namely uneven bar, balance beam and floor exercise, and bronze in the vault.

Perak gymnast Yeap Kang Xian amassed 11.650 points to win the vault gold medal – leaving Audrey Jude Rendih anak Alexander to the silver {11.467 pts} and Zarith with bronze {11.333}.

Zarith scored 12.133 points in the uneven bars to capture gold while Hannah Yasmeen Mazwan settled for silver {10.167} and Cassandra Lavigne anak Shelden clutched bronze {9.333}.

She then pooled 12.367 points in balance beam and 12.100 points in floor exercise for two more gold medals.

The national gymnast, who suffered an injury before the Hanoi SEA Games this year, said she s back on her feet now and aspires to compete on a bigger platform beginning with the 2023 Southeast Asian Games {Sea Games} following her success here today.

“I am grateful to have made a quick return after sustaining Achilles tendon injuries, which ruled me out for this year’s SEA Games. After undergoing rehabilitation for a few months, I’m so happy to come back to win gold medals in individual events,” she added.

Farah Ann Abdul Hadi, a national team senior gymnast, and Olympian praised her teammate for outstanding performance and said Zarith would excel in the sport given the opportunity.

“I’m honored to hear this from Farah Ann as she is an Olympian with so much experience at the highest level. I will look towards Farah for guidance as I am still new in gymnastics. I need all the experience and guidance,” she added.

In the men’s competition, Muhammad Sharul Aimy from Terengganu and Penang’s Ng Chun Chen claimed three gold medals each.

Shahrul won the pommel horse {12.767 pts} and vault {14.000} golds medals while Chum Chen in rings {12.867 pts} and parallel bars {13.623 pts}. The duo was declared joint champions in the floor exercise with equal points {12.233}.

Luqman Al-Hafiz Zulfa from Perak emerged gold medalist in the men’s horizontal bar with 12.967 points. Ng Chen and Shahrul Aimy took silver and bronze medals respectively.

