Tan Zhi Ying and Song Yong Kiat emerged triumphant in their respective categories of the Under-16 Singles, first leg Group B of the AFFIN-100PLUS Junior Elite Tour (JET) 2026, which concluded this afternoon

Tan Zhi Ying was victorious in the Girls’ Singles title as Song Yong Kiat triumphed in the Boys’ division.

15-year-old Zhi Ying had to work hard for her win when she found herself trailing after conceding the first set 16-21 to Selangor’ Eva Tham Ann Qi.

However, Zhi Ying recovered to take the next two sets, 21-16, 21-16 for the title and put her season on track.

In the meantime, Yong Kiat was also toiling for his win of the U16 Boys’ Singles title.

The 15-year-old from Selangor was stretched to the rubber set by a determined Melaka’s Ho Jia Yi before settling for the 21-13, 12-21, 2-16 for his first title this year.

In Alor Star in Group C, Kieshen Sai Rao Nyanaprakash Rao from Kedah won the U16 Boys’ Singles after putting up a gallant show to overcome a gritty Farris Iskandar Faizal.

Keishen stayed his nerves to take the first set 27-25 before Farris from Terengganu fought back to take the second set 21-17.

But the third and final set was all Keishen as he kept his composure to win 21-12 in 70 minutes.

In the U16 Girls’ Singles, Lau Xin En did not suffer much for the title when she took less than half an hour to beat Kedah team-mate See Jie Le 21-10, 21-16 in the final.

In Group A in Johor, Ellis Ngu Cai Lin was not about to be denied at home when she outpaced Brenda Jong Jing Hui from Sarawak for the win of the U16 Girls’ Singles.

In the exchange that lasted just over an hour, the 15-year-old Ellis was patient before chalking the 21-12, 21-23, 21-19 victory.

In the Boys’ Division, Kohgulraraj Ravichandran delivered for Pahang even though he was full stretched by a determined Jonas Chern Wen Xun 16-21, 21-13, 21-9.

