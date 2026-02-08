Korea was ecstatic with their first Women’s crown as Japan walked off with their maiden title of the Men’s division Badminton Asia Team Championships here at the Qingdao Conson Gymnasium.

Korea, who was denied twice in 2020 and 2022, made sure of their first-ever triumph in the final with a 3-0 win over China, following the spirited performance from world No. 1 An Se-young.

The Gwangju native, who turned 24-years-old three days ago, added further gloss to her earlier wins at the Malaysia Open and the India Open with a straightforward 21-7, 21-14 win over Han Qian Xi in the first Women’s Singles to provide Korea with the best of start.

With one half of world No. 3 Women’s Doubles Baek Ha-na providing much of the high-level experience with partner Kim Hye-jeong, Korea staved off the onslaught from China’s Jia Yi Fan-Zhang Shu Xian to take the second point, 24-22, 21-8 in 70 minutes.

The pivotal third point was then won by world No. 17 Kim Ga-eun, who by no means had it easy when she had to come back from a set down before winning 19-21, 21-10, 21-17 for Korea’s first BATC crown.

In the meantime, Japan unseats China as the new champions of the Men’s Division, with an emphatic 3-0 victory in the final.

Japan, the runners-up in 2016, was up against host China, hoping to defend the crown they won two years ago.

However, the Chinese would find it hard going against a determined Japanese side, who took the first point through 26-year-old Kumamoto native Yushi Tanaka, who overcame Hu Zhe An in straight sets 21-10, 21-18 in the first Men’s Singles.

Japan would then build on that victory to haul in the second point through the pair of Kakeru Kumagai-Hiroki Nishi in the first Men’s Doubles, with the pair overcoming He Ji Ting-Ren Xiang Yu 21-17, 14-21, 21-15.

World No. 23 Koki Watanabe wrapped it up with a hard-earned 22-24, 21-17, 21-18 victory in the second Men’s Singles over China’s Zhu Xuan Chen in 87 minutes.

ENDS

Like this: Like Loading...