Low Zi Yu continued her march to being Malaysia’s next badminton star when she hauled in the Double in the Girls’ Under-16 Group C AFFIN-100PLUS Junior Elite Tour (1st leg) 2025 at the Educity Sports Complex in Johor.The 15-year-old, the youngest player to reach a World Junior Cup final in 2024, took the Girls’ Doubles and Singles crown earlier this morning.Alongside Johor teammate Auni Fatihin Azuan, the top seed took 27 minutes to clamp off second-seeded Wafa Shahmina Rahman-Wendy Feebie Ricky from Sarawak 21-10, 21-12.In the all-Johor final of the U16 Girls’ Singles, Zi Yu emerged victorious in the half-hour exchange against 3rd/4th seed Hasyni Devi Sahathevan.Zi Yu completed her double haul after carding 21-15, 21-9 over Hasyni.In the meantime, in Group B at the Perak Badminton Academy, Nur Aina Maisarah Muhamad Hatta was also on the Double when she won both the U16 Girls’ Doubles and Singles.With partner A. Baavanya, the 15-year-old Nur Aina from Ipoh captured the U16 Girl Doubles title after setting aside 3rd/4th seed R. Loshini-Leong Hwee Ling in straight sets.The top pair Nur Aina-Baavanya walked away 21-14, 21-19 winners over their opponents from Putrajaya.In the final of the Girls’ U16 Singles, Nur Aina overcame the odds to beat second-seeded Balqis Safia Zahra Mohd Zain from Perak.Nur Aina won in straight sets 21-15, 21-11.In Group A at the Dewan Gan Hong Hoe in Melaka, Teoh Sue Mei was also on the Double in both the U16 Girls’ Doubles and Singles.Unheralded Sue Mei with partner Wan Zi Qing from Kuala Lumpur took just 30 minutes to overcome Lim Yew Ern-Kiera Wong Yin Xuen from Selangor 21-10, 21-11 for the Doubles crown.

Then, the 15-year-old Sue Mei completed her mission in the U16 Girls’ Singles with a straightforward 21-17, 21-12 victory over top seed Chanice Tan Ying Xuan from Selangor.

Like this: Like Loading...