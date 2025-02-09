The UAE Tour Women 2025 wrapped up with two standout champions. Elisa Longo Borghini claimed her second overall victory, leading UAE Team ADQ to a historic home triumph.

Two years after winning the inaugural edition, she repeated her success, with teammate Silvia Persico securing second place in the general classification after fending off attacks from Kimberley Le Court Pienaar, who chased bonus seconds at intermediate sprints.

Lorena Wiebes was the other dominant force, securing her third stage win out of four by sprinting to victory in Abu Dhabi Breakwater ahead of Sara Fiorin and Amalie Dideriksen.

The European champion also clinched the Green Jersey, taking it from Longo Borghini, while Antonia Niedermaier and Lara Gillespie claimed the White and Black Jerseys, respectively.

GENERAL CLASSIFICATION

1 – Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ)

2 – Silvia Persico (UAE Team ADQ) at 2’06”

3 – Kimberley Le Court Pienaar (AG Insurance – Soudal Team) at 2’08”

STAGE RESULTS

1 – Lorena Wiebes (Team SD Worx – Protime), 128km in 3h03’28”, average speed 41.533 km/h

2 – Sara Fiorin (CERATIZIT – Pro Cycling Team) s.t.

3 – Amalie Dideriksen (Cofidis Women Team) s.t.

THE OFFICIAL JERSEYS

The leader jerseys of the UAE Tour Women are provided by ALÉ

Red Jersey, leader of the General Classification, sponsored by International Holding Company: IHC – Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ)

leader of the General Classification, sponsored by Green Jersey , leader of the Points Classification, sponsored by MODON – Lorena Wiebes (Team SD Worx – Protime)

, leader of the Points Classification, sponsored by White Jersey, Best Young Rider, sponsored by TAQA – Antonia Niedermaier (CANYON//SRAM Zondacrypto)

Best Young Rider, sponsored by Black Jersey , leader of the Intermediate Sprint Classification, sponsored by ALDAR – Lara Gillespie (UAE Team ADQ)

, leader of the Intermediate Sprint Classification, sponsored by

Speaking in the press conference, the winner of the UAE Tour Women 2025 Elisa Longo Borghini said: “I was used to represent Italy and for the first time I was representing two countries: Italy and the UAE. I’m proud of it because the UAE Tour Women is our home race. At the beginning of the season, the team made a clear call that we had to be fit for this race. But winning the GC plus the second place and the intermediate sprint and teams classifications, it’s incredible. It shows the level we’re at and how strong we rode over those four days. Today we had to do the sprints with Silvia Persico to contest the second place overall. At the end we wanted to set up the final sprint for Lara Gillespie. Having the leader’s jersey, it was also better to stay at the front and stay out of troubles. Starting on the right foot is always nice. It’s a big booster of motivation for the coming races”.

Runner up Silvia Persico said: “I’m super happy. We worked really hard these days. It was our first race together and I feel very good with these girls. Yesterday, I felt strong so I told Elisa Longo Borghini that I’d ride full gas for her. For me, it’s important to start the season with a good result”.

Third placed Kimberley Le Court Pienaar said: “We went in with a plan to win the intermediate sprints to move up to second overall. We tried but UAE Team ADQ was just a better team. I’m still very happy with our achievements. It was the craziest stage from my perspective. I had a really good winter break for 2025 season, it’s a very feeling to finish the first stage race in the top 3 overall. First race and first WorldTour podium is a dream result”.

Stage winner and Green Jersey Lorena Wiebes said: “Today I lost position with about 2km to go but my team brought me back to the front. At the end I had to find my own way and a small gap to come out. I also had to be patient and it worked! I heard a crash towards the end. I hope all the riders are ok. Coming to this race, I didn’t expect to win three times so to reach 100 career victories as I now have 96, I hope it’ll come before the end of this season”.

The White Jersey Antonia Niedermaier said: “It’s a great feeling to share the final podium with the other distinctive jerseys winners, especially for the first race of the season. They’re such strong and famous riders! Elisa Longo Borghini is a nice person, we can always talk to her and I congratulated her warmly. I’ve learned how to ride in the crosswinds during this UAE Tour Women. It was my first time experiencing echelons. Today my team-mates kept me in good positions to defend my jersey. I hope to do well in the mountainous stage races like Giro, Tour, Vuelta, Tour de Suisse and Romandie in the future”.

The Black Jersey Lara Gillespie said: “I’m proud of finishing the UAE Tour Women with a top 10 in the final stage. The priority was to retain Elisa’s red jersey. We worked on securing Silvia’s second place overall too. I think I’m still kind of a mixture between sprinting and riding in echelons. It was actually only my second time doing echelons. I really enjoyed that day. I’m 100% eager to race the UAE Tour Women again, it’s a great feeling to have the support of the home team and all the people here. We’ve had an amazing week”.

STATISTICS

Lorena Wiebes posted her 6th win at the UAE Tour Emirates, half of the stages run in the history of the race.



Sara Fiorin (2nd) recorded her first podium in a World Tour class race. Her last podium to date was a 3rd place at the Baloise Tour last 19th of July.



Sara Fiorin (21 years 4 months 16 days) becomes the youngest Italian on the podium at the UAE Tour Women. She beats the record of Gaia Realini (21 years 7 months 23 days, Jebel Hafeet 2023).

www.giroditalia.it

Like this: Like Loading...