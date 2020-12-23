National No. 1 shuttler, Lee Zii Jia is determined to continue his brilliant performance in next year’s Thailand Open.

More importantly, he aims to chalk up his first win against World No. 1, Japan’s Kento Momota and World No. 6, Anthony Sinisuka Ginting of Indonesia – the two World’s top 10 players that Zii Jia has yet to beat.

Zii Jia’s head-to-head record against Anthony Ginting is 0-2 with his last defeat being in the 2020 Asian Team Championship final which Zii Jia lost 20-22, 16-22.

While against Momota, his record stood at 0-6.

Zii Jia said he had some good moments and enjoyed several victories before the COVID-19 pandemic which dealt a blow to all badminton competitions. To which he also admitted that it was beyond his control and had moved on about it.

Before competitions were suspended in March 2020, Zii Jia had performed brilliantly including making his debut at the All England.

He delivered several surprises in England by advancing to the semi-finals after beating the likes of Jonathan Christie (Indonesia) and Chen Long (China) only to lose to Denmark’s Victor Axelsen.

The 2019 SEA Games gold medallist is currently preparing to get back into action in 2021.

He said that he will focus on training to maintain his physical conditioning and get ready for the much bigger events like the Olympics and the World Championship. – By Siti Zafirah Kamal