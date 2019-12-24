The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Japan’s first official PGA TOUR tournament won by golf legend Tiger Woods in October, has announced it will support the affected people of the recent typhoon and First Tee Japan as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

A total sum of US$225,000 will be channelled towards each Cash Distribution Committee of the affected prefectures and Tokyo Metropolitan government through the Japanese Red Cross Society with focus on relief and recovery efforts in Japan, which was hit by several typhoons in recent months.

Subsequently, First Tee Japan will receive US$25,000 for use towards its initiatives where the organisation’s mission is to impact the lives of young people by providing educational programmes that build character, instil life-enhancing values and promote healthy choices through the game of golf.

Megumi Hatakeyama, Vice President, Marketing Department, Golf Division, ZOZO Inc said:

“We are delighted to provide financial assistance towards the affected people through the Japanese Red Cross Society which not only collects and transfer the cash grants to each Cash Distribution Committee of the affected local government, but also operates various type of disaster relief activities by themselves across the country. The amazing work that their staff and volunteers do brings tremendous relief for the people of Japan who were affected by the recent typhoons.

“It is also our privilege to extend our support towards First Tee Japan. Golf is an amazing sport as it teaches important life skills such as character education through programmes conducted by professionally-trained life coaches. We hope our assistance will greatly benefit the young people of Japan who are part of First Tee Japan.”

The inaugural ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, which was staged at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club, was a huge success with Woods claiming a historic record-tying 82nd PGA TOUR victory.

He defeated a world-class field which included local hero Hideki Matsuyama, who finished runner-up, and reigning FedExCup champion Rory McIlroy and 2019 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year, Sungjae Im, who finished joint third. U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland finished in fifth.