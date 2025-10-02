(Photo by Alastair Staley/LAT Images)

ITV and Formula E have today announced a new free-to-air broadcast deal for the UK and Ireland, extending their successful partnership for a further two years to cover Seasons 12 and 13, to 2027.

The brand-new deal will extend the pre-existing agreement between the two that started in December 2024.

The upcoming Season 12 (2025/6) of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship is the largest in history, with 18 races across 12 global cities, with all qualifying sessions live on ITVX.

All 18 live races will be broadcast either on ITV4, with an ITVX simulcast, or exclusively on ITVX only, with more races shown on ITV4 than ever before in 2025/26. In the week following each race, a highlights show will air on ITV4. ITV will also be the home of the highly anticipated debut of the GEN4 car at the end of 2026.

The all-electric series’ record-breaking 12th season begins on 6 December 2025 on the vibrant streets of São Paulo. Calendar highlights include new races in Madrid and Miami’s International Autodrome, plus returning venues Berlin, Tokyo, and Shanghai, each hosting double-header race weekends. Monaco continues its role as the jewel in the crown of motorsport, hosting back-to-back races over a single weekend on the iconic street circuit. The season concludes once more in London, with a climactic double-header at the Excel London on 15-16 August 2026, that will round out the end of the GEN3 Evo era Formula E car, ahead of the championship’s all-new GEN4 car debut at the end of 2026.

Sustainability has been central to the development of the calendar, with race events grouped by continent across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific, reducing freight mileage and CO2 emissions.

Richard Botchway, Assistant Commissioner of ITV Sport, said:

“It’s an incredibly exciting time for Formula E and we are proud to continue our partnership with them for a further two years. In what is the largest season of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship so far, we will continue to bring the very best action free-to-air across ITV4 and ITVX.”

Jonathan Salt, VP, Media at Formula E, said:

“Our extended partnership with ITV is fantastic news for Formula E fans across the UK and Ireland, ensuring that the thrill of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship remains free and accessible to the widest possible audience. With our largest calendar yet and the exciting conclusion of the GEN3 Evo era, we’re looking forward to delivering incredible action to millions of homes.”

The presenting line-up of expert hosts, commentators and analysts for the coverage of the upcoming ABB FIA Formula E World Championship will be announced soon.

