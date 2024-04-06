Over 200 officials from the various Member Associations of FIFA across the globe converged in Singapore as the Lion City hosted the inaugural FIFA Integrity Summit on 4th and 5th April.

The two-day event, jointly organized by FIFA, the Asian Football Confederation and the Football Association of Singapore (FAS), aimed to provide every participant with the essential tools and knowledge required to protect the integrity of the sport and guard against the threats of match-fixing and corruption.

Several keynote speakers covered topics such as adopting law enforcement strategies, suspect interview techniques as well as shared FIFA’s Integrity Education roadmap during the summit.

FAS President Mr. Bernard Tan and General Secretary Mr. Yazeen Buhari delivered the summit’s opening and closing remarks respectively and emphasized the nation’s unwavering stance on integrity in football. – FA Singapore Facebok

