The Myanmar Futsal national team will have their final test match against Kyrgyztsan on 10 April 2024 ahead of this month’s AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2024.

The game will be used by head coach Boonlert Charoenwong to decide on the final list of players for the AFC Futsal Asian Cup slated for 17-28 April 2024.

The Myanmar Futsal national team left for Bangkok, Thailand yesterday with a preliminary squad of 17 players.

For the AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2024, Myanmar are in Group A against host Thailand, Vietnam and China.

