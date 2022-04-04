9. Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia’s Test Rider, and Matteo Baiocco, who Espargaro has worked with in the past, would make up the number 41’s dream coaching ticket. He is also thrilled at being reunited with Maverick Viñales at Aprilia, believing he is the best teammate he could have asked for.

10. Aleix’s favourite memories so far from the paddock are of the podiums earned at Catalunya in 2011, Aragon in 2014 and Silverstone in 2021. This is in addition to seeing his younger brother Pol Espargaro (Repsol Honda Team) crowned Moto2™ World Champion in 2013. In terms of his favourite moment in MotoGP™ history? Well, he says that it still has to come for him…