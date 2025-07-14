Inspiring voices to celebrate Para athletes and promote inclusivity

A regional campaign titled “100 Celebrities Talk for Paralympic” (100 CTFP), aiming at bringing together influential voices from across Asia to celebrate the courage and achievements of persons with disabilities and Para athletes was launched recently in Singapore.

Initiated by Indonesia-based Maria Monique Last Wish Foundation (MMLWF), in collaboration with the Singapore Disability Sports Council (SDSC), Ital Auto Ferrari and ASEAN Para Sports Federation (APSF), the campaign features 100 celebrities from across Asia and beyond, grouped into four categories, namely Top 14 Icons, World Poets Group, Film and Music Group and Public Figures Group.

Held at the Ital Auto Ferrari showroom, the launch was officiated by APSF Secretary General Senior Colonel Dr. Wandee Tosuwan, President of the Singapore National Paralympic Council, Dr. Teo-Koh Sock Miang and Natalia Tjahja, founder of MMLWF.

“We are honoured to be part of this initiative, using the power of sport to unite, to uplift, and to inspire. This campaign is about more than celebrity—it’s about dignity, equality, and the pride of our para athletes,” said Dr. Wandee Tosuwan in her remarks.

Dr Wandee added that such campaign, which also aims at inspiring parents to encourage their differently-abled children to participate in sport and community life, serves as a milestone in expanding its advocacy for equality and empowerment through sport, ahead of the 13th ASEAN Para Games, to be held in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, from 20–26 January 2026.

Each celebrity contributed three heartfelt and inspiring sentences to encourage and inspire para-athletes, making the campaign a deeply personal and collective statement of support.“Our para-athletes deserve the same spotlight and respect as their able-bodied peers,” added Dr. Wandee. “Initiatives like this allow us to break down barriers and promote interest in Para sports among families and youth.”

Among those in the Top 14 include India’s paralympic icon Deepa Malik, Princess Eeuphelma Choden Wangchuck (Royalty of Bhutan), Naiyanobh Bhirombhakdi (President, Thailand Paralympic Committee), Jenny O, David Shin, Alex Sanz, Maki Starfield, fashion legend Didi Budiardjo and music arranger Yukina Mebuki.

The campaign also highlights messages from renowned actors and musicians, including Preeti Jhangiani, Acha Septriasa, and rising talents from Indonesia, Korea, and Greece.

Singapore’s para athletes were the first to receive the “Messages of Love,” including Amelia Tan, Suhairi Suhani, James Ethan Ang, Diroy Noordin, Jeralyn Tan, Darren Chan, Neo Kah Whye, Wong Zhi Wei, Danielle Moi, Nur Syahidah Alim, Gemma Rose Foo, Daniel Chan, Theresa Goh, and Nurulasyiqah Mohd Taha.

The campaign, which also received the support of the Asian Paralympic Committee (APC), and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), is part of “Maria Monique Remembered 2025”, a multi-nation tribute journey led by MMLWF. Kicking off in Singapore, the programme will continue in Jakarta, Manila, Dubai, Bangkok and Penang — aligned with the KOSTCON international concert tour, also supported by MMLWF.

“This initiative is a celebration of resilience. It’s about ensuring that para-athletes are heard, seen, and celebrated,” said Ms. Natalia Tjahja.

