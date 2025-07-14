Sydney FC have announced the departure of US centre-back Jordan Thompson after two seasons at the club.

Thompson played 42 matches in the Ninja A-League and was a key part of the Sky Blues squad that clinched the Championship in the 2023-24 season, playing a full 90 minutes in the Grand Final.Since her arrival, she ranks 19th in the competition for most minutes played, 16th for most passes and equal fifth for most clean sheets kept. For more, please click on https://aleagues.com.au/news/sydney-fc-transfer-news-jordan-thompson-farewell-message-a-league-women/ #AFF#FootballAustralia#ALeague

Like this: Like Loading...