With the on-going COVID-19 pandemic not showing any sign of a let-up, the FA of Indonesia (PSSI) have made the decision to postpone the resumption of the 2020 Shopee Liga 1 to 2021 instead.

The decision to postpone Liga 1, 2 and 3 was reached at the meeting of the PSSI Executive Committee (Exco) yesterday.

“The Exco has made the decision to postpone the 2020 edition of Liga 1,2 and 3 to 2021,” said acting General Secretary Yunus Nusi.

“PSSI have given the mandate to PT Liga Indonesia Baru (LIB) as the operator of Liga 1 and 2 to decide on the formula, format, and the competition system.”

#AFF

#PSSI

#LigaIndonesia

Like this: Like Loading...