World Athletics will present an award for the best athletics photograph of the year at this year’s virtual World Athletics Awards 2020 on Saturday 5 December.

Any professional photographer who has attended an athletics event in 2020 can take part. Photographers are requested to submit one photograph by email to waphotoaward@worldathletics. org, and include a caption, the date the photograph was taken and the image’s technical information.

Entries should be no larger than 5MB and must be received by midday Monaco time on Friday 6 November.

A panel of experts will judge the photos and will select the top 25 entries, which will form part of a digital exhibition which will go live on 26 November.

From that shortlist, the panel will then select the top three images. The finalists will be revealed on 26 November and the winner will be announced live during the virtual World Athletics Awards on 5 December.

The panellists are:

Raquel Cavaco Nunes – World Athletics Photo Commissioner since 2013, worked as Venue Press and Photo Operations Manager at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

Ivo Gonzalez – sports photographer with 25 years’ experience of covering major events, including five Olympic Games and seven FIFA World Cups. Project Director for Photo Operations at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Bob Martin – experienced photographer who has covered a range of major sporting events over the past 30 years. Winner of the 2017 Sports Photojournalist of the Year award.

Thomas Rohler – Olympic javelin champion, member of the World Athletics Athletes’ Commission and keen photographer in his spare time.

Katerina Stefanidi – Olympic pole vault champion, 2017 world champion, member of World Athletics Athletes’ Commission.

