Eogene Ewe’s search for consistency continues at the PETRONAS Malaysia International Challenge 2025 as he booked his spot in the quarterfinals of the Men’s Singles with ease at the Perak Arena Badminton in Ipoh.

The second-seeded 20-year-old, who was in the quarterfinals of the recent Canada Open, was on court for a good 34 minutes against Rasindu Hendahewa from Sri Lanka in their Round of 16 clash.

The 23-year-old Rasindu, seeded tenth, tried hard to match Eogene’s aggression but faltered to a 12-15, 14-16 defeat.

With the win, Eogene’s opponent in the quarterfinals tomorrow is Alap Mishra from India.

The sixth-seeded Alap did not have an easy day at the office when he was fully stretched by Malaysia’s Lee Shun Yang in 39 minutes.

A consistent performer at the SEA Games, Shun Yang had taken the first set 15-8 but just did not have enough in the tank as he conceded to the 8-15, 10-15 loss.

But Malaysia will have another two representatives in the quarterfinals tomorrow in Chua Kim Sheng and Jan Jireh Lee.

The 11th-seeded Kim Sheng, who was left out of the national squad at the end of last year, had to pull out all the stops against a determined and unranked Tan Kean Wei – the winner at the PETRONAS National Under-21 title earlier in the year.

Kean Wei took the first set 15-6, but Kim Sheng was determined not to be outdone as the 21-year-old captured the next two games, 15-8, 15-13 in 45 minutes.

Kim Sheng’s opponent in the quarterfinals tomorrow will be Indonesian-born Dicky Dwi Pangestu, who has now turned out as the fourth seed from Azerbaijan.

For Jan Jireh, he certainly did not have it easier against fifth-seeded countryman Ong Zhen Yi.

It took more than an hour to settle the outcome with Jan Jireh taking the first set 15-12 before Zhen Yi retaliated to take the second set 15-10.

However, Jan Jireh did not lose focus to take the third game 15-9 for the win and a place in the quarterfinals.

And it will be a mountain to climb tomorrow when the 20-year-old Jan Jireh takes on Men’s Singles No. 1 seed Manraj Singh from India.

