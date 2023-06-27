The PGA TOUR and the Presidents Cup today announced that the 2028 Presidents Cup will be contested at Kingston Heath Golf Club, one of the most iconic venues on the famed Melbourne Sandbelt.

The 2028 Presidents Cup will mark the event’s fourth visit to Melbourne, with the TOUR having previously announced a long-term commitment with Visit Victoria to staging the Presidents Cup in Melbourne in 2028 and 2040.

Consistently ranked as one of the top courses in Australia and around the world, Kingston Heath was designed by Australia’s Dan Soutar and features a natural bunkering layout spearheaded by legendary architect Alister Mackenzie in 1926.

Among the noteworthy championships held at Kingston Heath include the Australian Open, which has been hosted seven times and most recently in 2022 when it shared duties with Victoria Golf Club. It has also hosted the 2009 and 2012 Australian Masters, the 2008 Women’s Australian Open, and the 2016 World Cup of Golf.

“On behalf of the PGA TOUR, we are excited to bring the 2028 Presidents Cup to Kingston Heath Golf Club as we further cement the history and future of this event in the great city of Melbourne,” said PGA TOUR Senior Vice President of Championship Management, Matt Rapp.

“The Sandbelt region is home to some of the game’s most iconic venues, and Kingston Heath has proven to be a world-class host for a number of golf’s biggest tournaments. We are looking forward to contesting an incredible Presidents Cup that Australians can take tremendous pride in, showcasing Kingston Heath to golf fans around the world.”

Notable champions at Kingston Heath include Gary Player (1970 Australian Open) Adam Scott (2012 Australian Masters), Karrie Webb (2008 Women’s Australian Open), and Tiger Woods (2009 Australian Masters), who won on his sixth continent with the victory in Australia.

“Kingston Heath has a long and proud history of hosting major events and celebrating the best golfers in the world on our championship course. The opportunity to host a world-renowned iconic event celebrating the best players in the game is incredibly exciting,” said Kingston Heath Captain Stephen Montfort.

“Kingston Heath is subtle, but demanding, and the format of the Presidents Cup promises to deliver many memorable moments to celebrate at one of the great golf courses in world golf. Our members are thrilled at the opportunity to showcase our wonderful Club and we look forward to welcoming golf fans from all around the world to The Heath.”

Kingston Heath will represent the fifth international venue to host the Presidents Cup, joining The Royal Melbourne Golf Club (1998, 2011, 2019); The Links at Fancourt Hotel and Country Club Estate (2003); The Royal Montreal Golf Club (2007, 2024); and Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea (2015).

“The Presidents Cup solidifies Melbourne’s position as one of the greatest golf destinations on the planet and we can’t wait to welcome this prestigious global event to Kingston Heath in 2028,” Victorian Minister for Tourism, Sport, and Major Events Steve Dimopoulos said. “Our long-term partnership with PGA TOUR will deliver two high-caliber events – showcasing our city as a must-visit golfing destination to viewers from around the world and reinforcing Victoria’s status as the major events capital of Australia.”

The 2028 Presidents Cup will mark the event’s fourth visit to Melbourne, matching Gainesville (Virginia, USA) for most Cups contested in one city. Its most recent trip to Melbourne was in 2019, when World Golf Hall of Fame captains Ernie Els and Tiger Woods squared off at The Royal Melbourne Golf Club in one of the most dramatic Presidents Cups in history, with Woods’ United States Team mounting a final-day comeback to win the Cup.

The Presidents Cup will return September 24-29, 2024, as the event makes its return to The Royal Montreal Golf Club in Montreal, Quebec, Canada for the first time since 2007. With today’s announcement, the Presidents Cup has its venues secured through 2030:

Year Venue Location 2024 The Royal Montreal Golf Club Montreal, Quebec, Canada 2026 Medinah Country Club (Course #3) Medinah, Illinois, USA 2028 Kingston Heath Golf Club Melbourne, Victoria, Australia 2030 Bellerive Country Club St. Louis, Missouri, USA

For more information about the Presidents Cup, please visit PresidentsCup.com.

