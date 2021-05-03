A total of 32 teams will do battle in the 2021 Malaysia Premier Futsal League (MPFL).

Twenty teams will be in the men’s category where they will begin their MPFL campaign next month, while 12 teams will be in the women’s category and where they will start their competition in August.

“The presence of old and new teams will enhance the MPFL 2021 competition which is expected to be more intense where we have allowed for the registration of a foreign player for both categories,” said FAM Vice President and Chairman of the FAM Futsal & Beach Football Committee, Datuk Seri Rosmadi Ismail.

“Through a screening process, FAM have had the opportunity to introduce the proper structure of Futsal and also educate teams on the management and administration of Futsal teams at the national level.”

At the event, FAM also announced CUCKOO as the main sponsor as well as MPFL sponsors last season, namely Yoodo, Joma, 100PLUS, Firefly, Kaki Jersi and Astro will also continue their support and sponsorship for the 2021 season.

“We at FAM are very grateful for the support and commitment shown by MPFL sponsors namely CUCKOO, Yoodo, Firefly, Astro, Kaki Jersi, 100PLUS and Joma, which clearly reflects MPFL’s credibility to add value to our products and brands,” he added.

