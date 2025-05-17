S. Dheenadhayalan is in two semifinals of Round One of the Allianz Junior Badminton Championships 2025 here in Klang, Selangor.

At the end of the second day of competition at 89 Arena, the 13-year-old from SJKC Bdr Baru Sg Long in Kajang has confirmed his spot in both the Boys’ Under-13 Singles and Doubles.

In the quarterfinals of the Boys’ U13 Singles today, Dheenadhayalan overcame Kayden Kun Zi Heng 30-16.

In the Doubles, Dheenadhayalan alongside Rehhan Preman, outplayed Mohamad Farhan Mohamad Faizal Azwar-Muhammad Nur Ilyas Mohd Supian 30-17.

