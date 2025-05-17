Thailand Futsal women’s team was denied the AFC Women’s Futsal Asian Cup™ 2025 crown when they fell to a 3-2 loss to Japan in the penalty shootout at the Hohhot Sports Centre in Hohhot, China.The score at the end of extra time was 3-3.Japan took the lead twice through Sara Oino in the 15th minute and Kyoka Takahashi (21st minute) as Thailand replied off Jenjira Bubpha (11th) and Nattamon Artkla (25th).It was Thailand who took the lead in extra time wth Paerploy Huajaipetch making good on a corner (43rd) as Japan then replied with the equaliser through Yukari Miyahara (44th).In the shootout, Japan emerged victorious 3-2. #AFF#AFC#FAT

