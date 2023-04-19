In the Men’s category, BUFF MEGAMO’s Hugo Drechou and Hans Becking lived up to the pre-race expectations of having the number 1 bike boards as they raced to the win and into the yellow CIOVITA leader jerseys that honour them as race leaders with a time of 00:27:33.

The Women’s category racing was equally as exciting as Bettina Jana and Kim Ames, racing as sportograf.com – Bike Aid MTB conquered the rocks of the Prologue and raced to the win in just 00:35:24.

PROLOGUE – MEN PROLOGUE – WOMEN 1. BUFF MEGAMO: Hugo Drechou (FRA) &, Hans Becking (NED) – 00:27:33 1. Sportograf – Bike Aid MTB: Bettina Janas (GER), Kim Ames (GER) – 00:35:25 2. Orbea x Leatt x Speed Compay: Georg Egger (GER), Lukas Baum (GER) – 00:27:45 2. TRISCELION | SRT-Protective Factory: Tanja Priller (GER), Greta Karasiovaité (LTU) – 00:36:20 3. KTM Alchemist Brenta Brakes: Lorenzo Samparsi (ITA), Dario Cherchi (ITA) – 00:28:05 3. Velohun/VeloFlütsch: Alessia Nay (SUI), Liisa Ehrberg (EST) – 00:37:23

