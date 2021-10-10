Sixty PGA TOUR winners, including 24 players from the top-30 in the 2020-21 FedExCup standings, have officially committed to 2021 THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT in Las Vegas from October 14-17.

The 78-man limited field tournament will also feature 36 players from the top-50 of the Official World Golf Ranking and five FedExCup champions: Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.

Jason Kokrak will defend his title, which he won last year at Shadow Creek Golf Club in Las Vegas when the tournament moved from its traditional home in Korea to the United States due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thomas won the inaugural CJ CUP in 2017 when it was launched as Korea’s first official PGA TOUR tournament and repeated as champion in 2019. Brooks Koepka was victorious in 2018 as the first three editions were staged successfully at The Club @ Nine Bridges on Jeju Island.

Seventeen players who featured in the recent Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits will also tee it up at the Tom Fazio-designed Summit Club. Harris English, Tony Finau, Johnson, Koepka, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth and Thomas were members of a dominant U.S. team which defeated Europe 19-9 while European members Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, Sergio Garcia, Tyrrell Hatton, Viktor Hovland, Shane Lowry, Rory McIlroy, and Ian Poulter will also compete at THE CJ CUP.

Korea’s Sungjae Im and Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama will spearhead Asia’s challenge and seek to deliver the region’s first winner at THE CJ CUP.

Eight more spots will be filled by Korean PGA players following the conclusion of the Genesis Championship in Korea this weekend.

Abraham Ancer

Keegan Bradley

Sam Burns

Paul Casey

Stewart Cink

Cam Davis

Jason Day +

Harris English

Tony Finau

Tommy Fleetwood +

Rickie Fowler +

Sergio Garcia

Lucas Glover

Talor Gooch

Branden Grace

Emiliano Grillo

Brian Harman

Tyrrell Hatton +

Russell Henley

Harry Higgs

Charley Hoffman

Tom Hoge

Rasmus Hojgaard +

Max Homa

Viktor Hovland

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Dustin Johnson

Matt Jones

Minkyu Kim +

Si Woo Kim

Chris Kirk

Kevin Kisner

Patton Kizzire

Brooks Koepka

Jason Kokrak

K.H. Lee

Marc Leishman

Shane Lowry

Hideki Matsuyama

Rory McIlroy

Maverick McNealy

Keith Mitchell

Collin Morikawa

Sebastián Muñoz

Kevin Na

Joaquin Niemann

Alex Noren

Louis Oosthuizen

Carlos Ortiz

Ian Poulter +

Patrick Reed

Justin Rose +

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Charl Schwartzel

Adam Scott +

Webb Simpson

Cameron Smith

Jordan Spieth

Robert Streb

Kevin Streelman

Hudson Swafford

Justin Thomas

Cameron Tringale

Erik van Rooyen

Harold Varner III

Jhonattan Vegas

Aaron Wise

Gary Woodland +

+ Sponsor Exemption

