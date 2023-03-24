Thirteen World Champions are part of the talented MotoGP™ grid for the new 2023 season

For 2023, MotoGP™ promises to be even more spectacular.

With the introduction of the newly devised format encompassing the MotoGP™ Sprint, a race reduced to half distance that will take place during Saturday’s schedule as well as an increase in rounds seeing 21 this season as the Grand Prix of Kazakhstan and India are officially introduced to the calendar.

MotoGP™ 2023 also has one of the most prestigious grids MotoGP™ has ever had to offer, the battle for the crown proving more competitive than ever.

Thirteen World Champions

No more and no less than thirteen World Champions will line up this season in MotoGP™. In addition to the four riders who have won a title in MotoGP™ – Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team), Joan Mir (Repsol Honda Team), Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP™), and Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) – as well as some riders who have been crowned in lower categories as well, such as Johann Zarco (Prima Pramac Racing), Alex Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP™), Franco Morbidelli (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP™), Maverick Viñales (Aprilia Racing Team), Pol Espargaro (GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3), Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing), Enea Bastianini (Ducati Lenovo Team), Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing), and Augusto Fernandez (GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3). Together, they add up to exactly 24 titles, equalling last season. The 2018 season still holds firm, however, with 32 crowns on the grid.

MotoGP™’s opening credits launches new era of racing! The riders are ready, and so are we as a historic 2023 season is all set for the first lights out of the year at the Portuguese GP!

Thirteen race winners in MotoGP™

In terms of victories, 13 riders have also had the privilege of triumphing in the premier category, one more than in 2022. Marc Marquez (59 victories), Fabio Quartararo (11), Francesco Bagnaia (11), Maverick Viñales (9), Alex Rins (5), Miguel Oliveira (5), Enea Bastianini (4), Jack Miller (4), Franco Morbidelli (3), Brad Binder (2), Joan Mir (1), Jorge Martin (1), and Aleix Espargaro (1). All of this amounts to a total of 116 victories, five more than in 2022. In addition, all MotoGP™ riders have won at least once, including in the lower categories. This represents a total of 326 victories!

More thrill, more action… more MotoGP™ than ever 21 rounds, 42 opportunities to make a name for yourself, countless battles and clashes – strap in for the 2023 rollercoaster ride

To have a complete view of the 2023 grid, it’s worth noting that the rookie Augusto Fernandez is included. However, the youngest rider on the grid is his compatriot, Raul Fernandez (Cryptodata RNF MotoGP™ Team), who is 22 years and 154 days old at the start of the 2023 season. Aleix Espargaro, at 33 years and 239 days old, will be the oldest. – www.motogp.com

