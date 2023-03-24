The final hurdle awaits eight teams in their quest to clinch their spots for the AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2024™ as they gear up for Round 2 of the Qualifiers.

Our CommBank Young Matildas have been drawn into Group A, alongside Vietnam, IR Iran and Lebanon, with the top two sides from each group to join the three highest-seeded teams from the AFC U-19 Women’s Championship Thailand 2019 – Japan, DPR Korea, and Korea Republic – as well as host nation Uzbekistan in the Finals.

For more, please click on https://www.footballaustralia.com.au/news/commbank-young-matildas-learn-qualification-path-afc-u20-womens-asian-cup-uzbekistan-2024tm

#AFF

#FootballAustralia

Like this: Like Loading...