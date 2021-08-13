The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship prepares for a dramatic double-header finale in Berlin with both the Drivers’ and Teams’ Championships set to go down to the final race of the season.

Ahead of this weekend’s 2021 BMW i Berlin E-Prix presented by CBMM Niobium, Mercedes-EQ’s Nyck de Vries currently holds a six-point lead at the top of the Drivers’ Championship after a double podium in the previous rounds in London. In second place is Envision Virgin Racing’s Robin Frijns, while Sam Bird of Jaguar Racing rounds off the top three. The top six drivers are separated by just 17 points in what is set to be an incredibly tight finish to the series’ first FIA World Championship season.

Envision Virgin Racing lead the Teams’ Championship by seven points ahead of Mercedes-EQ after showing strong consistency throughout the season. Jaguar Racing are just two points behind Mercedes-EQ, while the champion of the last two years DS TECHEETAH are following closely and will be looking to repeat last year’s success in Berlin.

The Net Zero Carbon Championship returns to Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit, the location which featured a remarkable six races in nine days for the most intense season finale in motorsport history last year.

The 2.4km custom-built track has hosted Formula E racing every year since the series’ inception in 2014, the one exception being in 2016 with the track moving to downtown Berlin. There will be two different configurations used over the weekend with Saturday’s race using the traditional anti-clockwise direction and Sunday switching to clockwise.

There will be a welcome return for fans as the E-Prix with more than 10,000 General Admission grandstand seats having been made available for the first time since the start of the global pandemic.

“We’re thrilled to be back in Berlin again this year for our season finale. Racing here at the Tempelhof circuit – the location we have raced at more than any other in the series’ history – will no doubt provide a title fight which goes down to the wire. Throughout this season, we have delivered our first FIA certified World Championship calendar and next year we’re set to bring a record 16 race season to the streets of 12 cities across four continents.” – JAMIE REIGLE – CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF FORMULA E

2020/21 ABB FIA FORMULA E WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TEAM STANDINGS Envision Virgin Racing 165 Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team 158 Jaguar Racing 156 DS TECHEETAH 148 BMW i Andretti Motorsport 143 Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler 134 Mahindra Racing 122 TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team 116 ROKiT Venturi Racing 91 Nissan e.dams 79 DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT 47 NIO 333 FE TEAM 18

2020/21 ABB FIA FORMULA E WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP DRIVER STANDINGS Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ 95 Robin Frijns Envision Virgin Racing 89 Sam Bird Jaguar Racing 81 Jake Dennis BMW i Andretti Motorsport 81 António Félix da Costa DS TECHEETAH 80 Alex Lynn Mahindra Racing 78 Nick Cassidy Envision Virgin Racing 76 Mitch Evans Jaguar Racing 75 Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing 74 Rene Rast Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler 72 Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team 71 Jean-Eric Vergne DS TECHEETAH 68 Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ 63 Lucas di Grassi Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler 62 Maximilian Günther BMW i Andretti Motorsport 62 Oliver Rowland Nissan e.dams 59 André Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche 45 Alexander Sims Mahindra Racing 44 Nico Müller DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT 30 Sébastien Buemi Nissan e.dams 20 Norman Nato ROKiT Venturi Racing 17 Sérgio Sette Câmara DRAGON / PESNKE AUTOSPORT 16 Oliver Turvey NIO 333 FE Team 13 Tom Blomqvist NIO 333 FE Team 5 Joel Eriksson DRAGON / PESNKE AUTOSPORT 1

