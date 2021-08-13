The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship prepares for a dramatic double-header finale in Berlin with both the Drivers’ and Teams’ Championships set to go down to the final race of the season.

Ahead of this weekend’s 2021 BMW i Berlin E-Prix presented by CBMM Niobium, Mercedes-EQ’s Nyck de Vries currently holds a six-point lead at the top of the Drivers’ Championship after a double podium in the previous rounds in London. In second place is Envision Virgin Racing’s Robin Frijns, while Sam Bird of Jaguar Racing rounds off the top three. The top six drivers are separated by just 17 points in what is set to be an incredibly tight finish to the series’ first FIA World Championship season.
Envision Virgin Racing lead the Teams’ Championship by seven points ahead of Mercedes-EQ  after showing strong consistency throughout the season. Jaguar Racing are just two points behind Mercedes-EQ, while the champion of the last two years DS TECHEETAH are following closely and will be looking to repeat last year’s success in Berlin.
The Net Zero Carbon Championship returns to Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit, the location which featured a remarkable six races in nine days for the most intense season finale in motorsport history last year. 
The 2.4km custom-built track has hosted Formula E racing every year since the series’ inception in 2014, the one exception being in 2016 with the track moving to downtown Berlin. There will be two different configurations used over the weekend with Saturday’s race using the traditional anti-clockwise direction and Sunday switching to clockwise.
There will be a welcome return for fans as the E-Prix with more than 10,000 General Admission grandstand seats having been made available for the first time since the start of the global pandemic.
“We’re thrilled to be back in Berlin again this year for our season finale. Racing here at the Tempelhof circuit – the location we have raced at more than any other in the series’ history – will no doubt provide a title fight which goes down to the wire. Throughout this season, we have delivered our first FIA certified World Championship calendar and next year we’re set to bring a record 16 race season to the streets of 12 cities across four continents.” – JAMIE REIGLE – CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF FORMULA E
2020/21 ABB FIA FORMULA E WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
TEAM STANDINGS
Envision Virgin Racing
165
Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team
158
Jaguar Racing
156
DS TECHEETAH
148
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
143
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
134
Mahindra Racing
122
TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team
116
ROKiT Venturi Racing
91
Nissan e.dams
79
DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT
47
NIO 333 FE TEAM
18
2020/21 ABB FIA FORMULA E WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
DRIVER STANDINGS
Nyck de Vries
Mercedes-EQ
95
Robin Frijns
Envision Virgin Racing
89
Sam Bird
Jaguar Racing
81
Jake Dennis
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
81
António Félix da Costa
DS TECHEETAH  
80
Alex Lynn
Mahindra Racing
78
Nick Cassidy
Envision Virgin Racing
76
Mitch Evans
Jaguar Racing
75
Edoardo Mortara
ROKiT Venturi Racing
74
Rene Rast
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
72
Pascal Wehrlein
TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team
71
Jean-Eric Vergne
DS TECHEETAH
68
Stoffel Vandoorne
Mercedes-EQ
63
Lucas di Grassi
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
62
Maximilian Günther
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
62
Oliver Rowland
Nissan e.dams
59
André Lotterer
TAG Heuer Porsche
45
Alexander Sims
Mahindra Racing
44
Nico Müller
DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT
30
 Sébastien Buemi
Nissan e.dams
20
Norman Nato
ROKiT Venturi Racing
17
Sérgio Sette Câmara
DRAGON / PESNKE AUTOSPORT
16
Oliver Turvey
NIO 333 FE Team
13
Tom Blomqvist
NIO 333 FE Team
5
Joel Eriksson
DRAGON / PESNKE AUTOSPORT
1
