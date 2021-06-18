Formula E’s 12 teams and 24 drivers will take to the Autodromo Miguel E. Abed circuit on the outskirts of Puebla – a new challenge for the field to contend with

Season 7 so far

Seven rounds have brought six different race winners in one of the closest-fought Formula E seasons to-date, in a championship notorious for its high level of competition.

Just 16 points – less than is on offer for a single victory – split Drivers’ standings leader Robin Frijns (Envision Virgin Racing) and double champion Jean-Eric Vergne (DS TECHEETAH) in seventh spot.

There are also only seven points between Mercedes-EQ at the top of the Teams’ World Championship and reigning champions DS TECHEETAH in third – with German and Sino-French squad sandwiching British outfit Jaguar Racing.

Audi customer team Envision Virgin Racing aren’t far back in fourth, and with Frijns’ form, as well as teammate Nick Cassidy scoring in two of his last three outings, there’s plenty of scope for them to stake their claim among the manufacturers.

As it stands

Frijns has grasped the advantage so far in 2020/21 with second place in Diriyah and again last time around in Monaco his highlights.

Mercedes-EQ’s Nyck de Vries topped the pile heading into Round 7 in Monaco after a measured victory in the DHL Valencia E-Prix Round 5 and a storming opening-round drive in Diriyah.

Zero points and a retirement last time out in Monte Carlo for the Dutchman means he now finds himself second in the table, five points shy of his compatriot.

Mitch Evans (Jaguar Racing) is in third, a further three points back. The Kiwi will fancy his chances of a repeat victory on Mexican soil having won on Formula E’s last visit at the 2020 Mexico City E-Prix.

Reigning champion Antonio Felix da Costa (DS TECHEETAH) heads to Puebla fourth in the standings, fresh off the back of victory in one of the most memorable E-Prix of all time in Monaco – the Portuguese taking the lead from Evans on the final lap to take to the top step of the podium. He’s been a runner-up in the last two outings in Mexico and it was at this point in the 2019/20 campaign where he really ignited his championship charge.

Puebla’s Autodromo Miguel E. Abed

New to Formula E, the 2.98km, 15-turn permanent Autodromo Miguel E. Abed race-track is situated on a plateau in the shadow of the imposing Popocatepetl volcano, some 2,175 metres above sea level.

The track comprises a technical infield section housed within a high-speed oval. The string of 15 corners that make up that infield has been tweaked by the local ASN OMDAI, the FIA and Formula E’s sporting team porting team most notably in the shape of an extended Turn 8 ATTACK MODE activation zone.

It’s been a joint effort between the local ASN OMDAI, the FIA and Formula E, and we’ve really managed to instil Formula E’s spirit into the layout, with bespoke walls which make it look like a traditional street circuit as much as possible,” said Formula E Sporting Director Fred Espinos. “It’ll be very interesting to see how teams and drivers deal with the ATTACK MODE loop which makes for a longer lap here.”

Fans’ return

Formula E’s drivers are looking forward to welcoming thousands of passionate, knowledgeable Mexican fans back into the grandstands in Puebla. They’re “special”, says double champion Jean-Eric Vergne (DS TECHEETAH).

“I love Mexico and I hope we have as much fun as we have had in previous years,” says the Frenchman. “The Mexican crowd make it special.”

“We’ve honestly missed the fans,” adds Nyck de Vries (Mercedes-EQ). “We really need them for the ambience and the atmosphere; they give the punch to the event. Any sport in the end is about showing fans the action and we look forward to sharing it with them again.”

Puebla’s sustainability drive

Mexico’s climate legislation has targeted greenhouse gas emissions cuts of 50 per cent by 2050 and 35 per cent renewables by 2024, with the country’s vulnerability to the effects of climate change like extreme weather driving its action to cut emissions alongside strong public opinion. Some 89 per cent of respondents said in 2020 they expect the government to make environmental protection a priority in the COVID-19 recovery.

Mexican scientists in Puebla have devised an innovative solution to urban pollution by using specially developed micro-algae to clean atmospheric contaminants.

BiomiTech’s BioUrban 2.0 is a match for 368 real ones, and was installed in the city with local government sponsorship.

Where to watch

Fans in Mexico can catch both of their home races with live coverage on linear and digital services. The action will be live on; A+, Azteca Deportes, Fox Sports Mexico and Claro Sports. Claro will also be providing dedicated coverage across Latin America.

In Germany, the races will be live on SAT.1, with coverage including 30 minutes of studio build- up featuring Daniel Abt and Andrea Kaiser, with Lisa Hoffman and Christian Danner on site, telling all the key stories direct from the paddock. Practice and qualifying sessions will be available on Ran.de.

Viewers in France will be able to catch all of the race action on L’Equipe.fr, with delayed coverage on La Chaine L’Equipe.

In Italy, Saturday’s race will be live on Channel 20. Sky Sports will also show race sessions live on Sky Sports Uno, with dedicated news coverage throughout the weekend.

Fans in the UK can follow all the weekend’s racing action on BBC digital platforms, with Saturday’s race also available on BBC Red Button. Quest will be showing full weekend highlights.

Across Europe, all sessions will be live across Eurosport’s linear and digital platforms. Eurosport will provide bespoke coverage from the paddock throughout the weekend. In Austria, Round 7 will be live on ORF1 main channel.

In the US, fans can check out the live race action on CBS Sports Network, while in Canada TVA and TSN will provide dedicated coverage across Canada in French and English respectively.

Star Sports Select 2 & Disney+ Hotstar will show all qualifying and race sessions live for audiences across India and the sub-continent.

Across southeast Asia, Fox Sports 3 and DAZN will be showing all Qualifying and Race sessions live. In Indonesia, Formula E’s new partnership with TVRI continues, with live race and highlights coverage on TVRI Nasional. In Japan, viewers will be able to catch all the action from Qualifying and Race sessions on J-Sports 3 (Round 8) & J-Sports 4 (Round 9).

Viewers in Africa will be able to catch all of the weekend’s action on SuperSport Motorsport, whilst viewers in South Africa will also be able to catch Qualifying and Race sessions on SABC Sport.

Full details on where to watch, including information for all territories worldwide, can be found at: fiaformulae.com/watch

The Formula E app allows fans to go behind the scenes and listen to driver radios, hearing live reactions as the race plays out. To listen in, download the app on iOS and Android

