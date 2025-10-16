Abbi Pulling, Rookie and Simulator Driver at Nissan Formula E Team and current F1 Academy Champion, made two young fans’ dreams come true as she surprised Becky and Aurora at the 2025 Marvel Fantastic Four London E-Prix, following a special invitation from the Formula E FIA Girls on Track programme.

FIA Girls on Track participants Becky and Aurora hailed current F1 Academy Champion Pulling as their favourite driver, having been long-term fans of the Nissan Formula E Team driver.

Fast forward to the end of July, and Becky and Aurora’s dreams became a reality when they were offered the opportunity to finally meet their motorsport hero in person.

Having been invited down to London Excel for some special FIA Girls on Track filming, Becky and Aurora had no idea what was waiting for them.

Watch as Pulling surprised them in the pit lane for a once-in-a-lifetime chat and tour of the Nissan Formula E Team garage – an experience that they all described as unforgettable.

Abbi Pulling will return to the Formula E track in Valencia this October to take part in the championship’s second historic all-women’s test with the Nissan Formula E Team. Each driver will get behind the wheel of the current GEN3 Evo race car – the same model raced by official Formula E drivers – supported by the same team infrastructure as their championship counterparts. The initiative highlights Formula E and the FIA’s long-term commitment to driving diversity and equality in motorsport, from grassroots programmes to the highest levels of competition.

Abbi Pulling, Rookie and Simulator Driver at Nissan Formula E Team, said:

“It was really nice to surprise Becky and Aurora during the London E-Prix weekend. Experiences like this are always special, and it’s incredibly rewarding to help inspire the next generation. Seeing their reactions was really heartwarming. Initiatives like Girls on Track are a great way to show girls what’s possible in motorsport and encourage more of them to get involved.”

Beth Paretta, VP of Sporting, at Formula E, said:

“Moments like this are exactly why the FIA Girls on Track programme exists. Seeing Becky and Aurora meet their hero and experience the world of Formula E up close is a powerful reminder of how visibility and opportunity can shape futures. Abbi Pulling is not only an incredible talent on track, but an inspiring role model off it – and we’re proud to help create these unforgettable moments that fuel the dreams of the next generation.”

About FIA Girls on Track

FIA Girls on Track is a true 360° project committed to empowering young women, breaking barriers, and promoting gender equality in an innovative, engaging, and positive manner. Inviting young women aged 12 to 18, the programme aims to be a driving force behind women’s participation in motorsport, offering participants the tools, experience, and opportunities to explore career prospects in this traditionally male-dominated field, including activities, workshops and behind-the-scenes access at every race across the season.

The season-long grassroots initiative forms an integral part of the series’ gender diversity programme following the first-of-its-kind Women’s Test for 18 elite drivers at pre-season testing in Madrid, which will be replicated for Season 12 in Valencia. The women’s test, organised in partnership with the FIA, is part of Formula E’s broader long-term strategy along with the FIA Girls on Track programme to remove barriers and expand opportunities for women within the all-electric championship.

Now moving into its eighth year with Formula E, FIA Girls on Track has supported more than 5,000 young women with educational race week initiatives, including workshops, behind-the-scenes access and career talks led by leading women within the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

