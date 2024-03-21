Riders during Stage 3 of the 2024 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race from Saronsberg Wine Estate to CPUT, Wellington, South Africa on 20 March 2024. Photo by Sam Clark/Cape Epic PLEASE ENSURE THE APPROPRIATE CREDIT IS GIVEN TO THE PHOTOGRAPHER AND ABSA CAPE EPIC

In the men’s race category Andreas Seewald (GER) and Marc Stutzmann (SUI) of Canyon SIDI claimed their first 2024 stage win with a time of 03h 40min 24sec. Team Toyota-Specialized-NinetyOne’s Matthew Beers (RSA) and Howard Grotts (USA) managed to get back on the podium, finishing in second place with 49 seconds behind the stage winners. All German-duo of Georg Egger (GER) and Lukas Baum (GER) of team ORBEA Leatt Speed Company finished in third, their second consecutive podium finish. Overall leaders Hans Becking (NED) and Wout Alleman (BEL) of Team Buff Megamo extended the lead to 1min 47sec in the General Classification despite missing the podium in fourth place.

In the women’s it was GHOST Factory Racing’s Anne Terpstra (NED) and Nicole Koller (SUI) who dominated the race again with their fourth victory in a row. Cannondale Factory Racing’s Mona Mitterwallner (AUT) and Candice Lill (RSA) stay in the runner-up position ahead of Toyota-Specialized-NinetyOne’s Sofia Gomez Villafane (ARG) and Samara Sheppard (NZL) in third.

STAGE 3 – MEN STAGE 3 – WOMEN 1. Canyon SIDI – 4-1 Andreas SEEWALD (GER) & 4-2 Marc STUTZMANN (SUI) 3:40:24 1. GHOST Factory Racing – 63-1 Anne TERPSTRA (NED) & 63-2 Nicole KOLLER (SUI) 4:31:27 2. Toyota-Specialized-NinetyOne – 1-1 Matthew BEERS (RSA) & 1-2 Howard GROTTS (USA) 3:41:13 / +00:49 2. Cannondale Factory Racing – 62-1 Mona MITTERWALLNER (AUT) & 62-2 Candice LILL (RSA) 4:32:43 / +1:16 3. ORBEA Leatt Speed Company – 10-1 Georg EGGER (GER) & 10-2 Lukas BAUM (GER) 3:41:14 / +00:50 3. Toyota-Specialized-NinetyOne – 69-1 Sofia GOMEZ VILLAFANE (ARG) & 69-2 Samara SHEPPARD (NZL) 4:32:44 / +1:17

Like this: Like Loading...