Myanmar picked up their first point in Round 2 qualifiers of the FIFA World Cup 2026 when they held Syria to a 1-1 draw at the Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon tonight.

It was the home team who found the back of the net through Soe Mow Kyaw in the 35th minute before Alaa Aldeen Al Dali then grabbed the equaliser for Syria in the 71st minute.

It was Myanmar’s first point in Group B of the qualifiers as Syria remained second in the group with four points behind leaders Japan.

Myanmar will take on Syria again on 26 March 2024 at the Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium in Saudi Arabia.

At the Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul, Thailand pulled off a huge morale boosting 1-1 draw against powerhouse South Korea in their Group C encounter.

In a keenly contested affair, it was who else but Son Heung-min who gave South Korea the lead in the 42nd minute before Suphanat Muenta then smashed in the 61st minute equaliser.

The one point still gave South Korea their place at the top of Group C with seven points as Thailand picked up their fourth points of the qualifiers.

Thailand will play South Korea in the return tie on 26 March 2024 at the Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok.

In the meantime at the Western Sydney Stadium in Sydney, homesters Australia kept it perfect at the top of Group I when they overcame Lebanon 2-0.

An early long-range effort from Keanu Baccus early in the fifth minute put Australia in confident mode as Kye Rowles then volleyed the second goal in the 54th minute for the well-deserved win.

The full points gave Australia the perfect nine points from three matches played.

Australia will play the return against Lebanon at the Canberra Stadium in five days.

