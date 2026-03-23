Matt Beers and Tristan Nortje during stage 7 of the 2026 Absa Cape Epic stage race from Stellenbosch to Stellenbosch on the 22nd of March 2026. Photo by Nick Muzik/Cape Epic PLEASE ENSURE THE APPROPRIATE CREDIT IS GIVEN TO THE PHOTOGRAPHER AND ABSA CAPE EPIC

In the men’s race, all eyes were on the top two GC teams: South Africans Matt Beers and Tristan Nortje 13 seconds behind Italian duo and current leaders Luca Braidot and Simone Avondetto. The latter came in 2nd overall last year and wanted to seal the deal today, however it came a bit different.

Nortje and Braidot were the weaker riders of the two teams and that continued today. Braidot showed some weakness, so Beers/Nortje pulled away early. In the end, Beers/Nortje held onto their gap and came in 3rd today, with more than 1 minute and 17 seconds ahead of the Italians, becoming the first ever all-South African Absa Cape Epic winners! Luca Schwarzbauer (GER) and Sam Gaze (NZL) showed their class by claiming their 3rd stage win and also completing the GC podium in the men’s.

In second place today were Marco Joubert and Travis Stedman (RSA).

In the women’s race, it was the day of Swiss Alessandra Keller and South African Candice Lill, who cruised to their 7th stage win in 8 days. Lill finally won the Absa Cape Epic after five second overall places, while Keller took the honors at her debut! Hayley Preen (RSA) and Haley Smith (CAN) came in 3rd today, claiming 2nd place overall. Monica Calderon (COL) & Tessa Kortekaas (NED) completed the Grand Finale’s podium, while Lithuanian Marathon champ Katazina Sosna-Pinele and Italian Giorga Marchet hold onto 3rd overall.

STAGE 7 – GRAND FINALE – MEN STAGE 7 – GRAND FINALE – WOMEN 1. Canyon – 8-1 Luca Schwarzbauer (GER) & 8-2 Sam Gaze (NZL) 2:19:54.1 1. THÖMUS MAXON SABI SABI – 53-1 Candice Lill (RSA) & 53-2 Alessandra Keller (SUI) 2:48:27.0 2. Toyota Specialized Imbuko 2 – 14-1 Marco Joubert (RSA) & 14-2 Travis Stedman (RSA) 2:20:58.7 // +1:04.6min 2. MASSI ISB Sport – 54-1 Monica Calderon (COL) & Tessa Kortekaas (NED) 2:50:54.5 // +2:27.5min 3. Toyota Specialized Imbuko – 1-1 Matt Beers (RSA) & 1-2 Tristan Nortje (RSA) 2:21:02.3 // +1:08.2min 3. Chemchamp Honeycomb – 58-1 Hayley Preen (RSA) & 58-2 Haley Smith (CAN) 2:52:59.4 // +04:32.4min

OVERALL GC – MEN OVERALL GC – WOMEN 1. Toyota Specialized Imbuko – 1-1 Matt Beers (RSA) & 1-2 Tristan Nortje (RSA) 26:55:51.2 1. THÖMUS MAXON SABI SABI – 53-1 Candice Lill (RSA) & 53-2 Alessandra Keller (SUI) 24:32:38.0 2. Wilier-Vittoria – 2-1 Luca Braidot (ITA) & 2-2 Simone Avondetto (ITA) 26:56:56.0 // +1:04.8min 2. Chemchamp Honeycomb – 58-1 Hayley Preen (RSA) & 58-2 Haley Smith (CAN) 25:25:36.0 // +52:58.0min 3. Canyon – 8-1 Luca Schwarzbauer (GER) & 8-2 Sam Gaze (NZL) 26:59:25.1 // +3:33.9min 3. Torpado FSA Kenda – 57-1 Katazina Sosna-Pinele (LTU) & Giorgia Marchet (ITA) 25:41:37.4 // 1:08:59.4h

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