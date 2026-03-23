Argentina, South Africa, Spain, Germany and USA qualify for the season-ending HSBC SVNS World Championship Series with one round of HSBC SVNS 2 still to play.

Argentina’s women’s sevens squad claimed back-to-back HSBC SVNS 2 titles with four wins from five in Montevideo and made certain of their place in the season-ending three-tournament HSBC SVNS World Championship Series.

Spain and South Africa finished second and third, a reversal of their Nairobi positions to claim two of the remaining three tickets to Hong Kong, Valladolid and Bordeaux, while Spain have one hand on a pass to the showpiece events.

China head to next weekend’s final HSBC SVNS 2 Series tournament in Sao Paulo in the fourth and final qualification slot – with Brazil and Kenya chasing hard.

In the men’s competition, Germany and USA booked their tickets to the season-ending HSBC SVNS World Championship Series, with commanding performances over two days in Montevideo. The top two sides in Nairobi last month swapped final places, as USA bagged the title in Uruguay with a perfect five wins from five matches at Estadio Charrua.

Kenya and Uruguay, meanwhile, are well-placed in the third and fourth qualifying positions heading into Sao Paulo, but they will have one eye on Belgium and Canada when the teams take to the pitch next weekend

Argentina double up HSBC SVNS 2 titles

After heavy downpours on Saturday, the sun shone on the fans and the players at Estadio Charrúa. Despite the much-improved conditions, Argentina’s second HSBC SVNS 2 title in a row, following their promotion from HSBC SVNS 3 in January, was far from straightforward.

Player of the tournament Maria Brigido Chamorro broke clear to score the decisive comeback try with the clock in the red as the eventual champions fought their way back from behind to beat Spain 14-12 in their opening match on day two. It was their third close-call in four matches, after they were twice taken to golden point extra time on day one.

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With mutual qualification assured and with Montevideo gold on the line, Argentina staged a high-intensity final match showdown against fellow qualifiers South Africa to the crowds delight.

The two sides scored a try apiece inside the opening 90 seconds, but second-half touchdowns for Talia Rodich, Candela Delgado, and Marianela Escalante settled matters in favour of the South Americans 22-10. South Africa had opened the second day with a formidable 27-0 shutout of Kenya – with Byrhandre Dolf and Patience Mokone both scoring doubles.

Spain, too, have one hand gripping a pass to the HSBC SVNS World Championship Series, after Maria Calvo scored a try in each half, and Ana Cortes added a third in a breathless 19-12 win over China. Earlier, China had been by far the faster out of the blocks in the opening match on day two against Brazil. Qian Xin scored an unanswered first-half triple, and Le Zhang added another in the second, as they withstood a second-half comeback to win 22-15. Tries at either end of the match for Bianca Silva gave Brazil a much-needed confidence-boost heading into next weekend’s final HSBC SVNS 2 tournament in Sao Paulo, as they beat Kenya 19-12 to keep their World Championship hopes alive.

Five-star USA claim Montevideo gold

USA were made to work to maintain their unbeaten run in Montevideo against a winless Belgian side they had beaten 40-0 in Nairobi. But two tries for player of the tournament Will Chevalier and a late score for Steve Tomasin handed them a 17-5 win that means they are early qualifiers for the HSBC SVNS World Championship Series.

A second double of day two for Will Chevalier, and a first SVNS try for Tucker Trickey confirmed USA’s superiority in South America as they beat fellow World Championship qualifiers Germany 29-5. Surprise winners in Nairobi, Germany had earlier recorded their fourth straight win in Montevideo, a disciplined 12-7 victory over a game Kenya.

Pedro Hoblog scored two as hosts Uruguay gave the home crowd basking in the Sunday sun plenty to cheer about with a five-try 33-0 win over Canada, who have yet to win a match in the HSBC SVNS 2 Series.

An efficient Kenya led by hat-trick hero Patrick Odongo Okong’o – beat Uruguay 22-14 in a match featuring three yellow cards, but even that result could not silence the party atmosphere in the crowd on the final match of the tournament.

Earlier, Morgan Di Nardo scored three of Canada’s seven tries as they ended a run of nine straight HSBC SVNS 2 defeats with a 41-14 win over Belgium in the two sides’ last outing of the weekend.

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