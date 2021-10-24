AD SLB won by half a dozen goals this week to keep the pressure on leaders S’Amuser FC at the top of the 2021 FFTL Women’s League.

Four goals from the prolific Elvira Da Silva in the 13th, 24th, 25th and 84th minute to be followed by Ervina Da Costa (39th) and Natalia Da Costa (69th) gave AD SLB the emphatic 6-0 win over Academica FC as they stayed second at the table.

With leaders, S’Amuser FC scrambling to a close 1-0 win over Maranatha FC off the lone strike from Leticia Do Rego in the 48th minute, only two points separated the two teams at the top.

S’Amuser are on seven points from three matches played while AD SLB have five points.

FFTL WOMEN’S LEAGUE 2021

RESULTS

Maranatha 0-1 S’Amuser

AD.S.L.B 6-0 Academica FC

#AFF

Like this: Like Loading...