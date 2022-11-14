|Dominique Aegerter, Ten Kate Racing Yamaha:
“We did a fantastic job this year. Three races before the end, we got the second World Championship. We also got the MotoE™ title. We had 15 race wins, 17 podiums and my worst finish this season was a fourth position. We achieved really great things this season, many records, but our goal was to fight for the Championship. We already had over 60 points advantage in the middle of the season and then somebody crashed me out, a small mistake, and we went down to five points. We fought back until it was 72 points and now, three races before the end, we win the Championship. It’s a big achievement. It is not possible alone; we are a big family and the team helped me to do this. We had a fantastic season. For me, a second dream comes true being World Champion again. I want to dedicate this Championship to my family, my friends, to all the sponsors, the Ten Kate Racing team and Yamaha. They helped me to be there and I hope, next year, we can continue in a good way. I’m feeling ready to jump up to WorldSBK and I can’t wait to ride it for the first time in December with the GRT Yamaha team.”