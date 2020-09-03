The 6th edition of the Purple League Junior (AEON Credit Purple League Junior 2020) is about to kickstart in the new normal environment; we are ready to face any challenges in this fast-changing era – the same goes for our determination to explore badminton rookies in the country.

The Aeon Credit Purple League Junior 2020 will be held throughout the country from October 3 to November 22 this year. A total of 40 teams are slated to participate in the tournament, up from 22 previously –recording not only a significant increase in the number of teams, but also a record high.

The competition system will see the teams battling for the championship title in a single round robin format. Covering West Malaysia, the tournament is scheduled to kickstart in Port Dickson, followed by three stops – Ipoh, Puchong and Muar, culminating with the top four teams from each district in the final rounds in Putrajaya. This year will see a total prize money and rewards of up to RM100,000, and the champion team will also be able to participate in an intensive training course offered by BAM; an important step to becoming a national player in the future.

In the past 6 years, the Purple League tournament has successfully trained and produced a number of young and talented players who have become world beaters, including world number 10 Lee Zii Jia, Goh Jin Wei, Leong Junhao, Soh Wooi Yik and Aaron Chia, among others.

The title sponsor of the event is Aeon Credit. The company has always been rooted and supportive in local community life and is dedicated to making a continuous contribution to the community as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programmes.

The Malaysian Purple League organisers, meanwhile, in collaboration with and support from the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the BAM, have always strived to develop the sports in the international arena to produce good results, for the glory of the country.

Ho Khek Mong, Purple League’s Chief Operating Officer, who is passionate in badminton and has many years of badminton management and coaching experience, has the know-how to cultivate new talents. Since taking office this year, he has been actively seeking out outstanding coaches and players from all over Malaysia, with Penang, Perak and Johor receiving the most enthusiastic responses. He is willing to dedicate his experience as a player and coach to help young players on the road to the world championships.

“Since Dato Lee Chong Wei has announced his retirement in June last year, local fans have been worried that the BAM would not be able to produce another world champion like Chong Wei. I would like to appeal to you not to worry about this, because the BAM and the local badminton fraternity have been working very hard to fill this vacancy, by focusing the search on new young talents at the grassroot level. To make this a reality, we have to be motivated and patient to help them thrive and climb to the top of the world,” says Ho.

