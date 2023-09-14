Organisers of the prestigious Indonesian Masters announced that PT Bank Negara Indonesia Tbk (BNI) will title sponsor this year’s event for the second successive year – fortifying its long-standing position as the country’s premier golf tournament.

The popular event will also return to Royale Jakarta Golf Club, its permanent home since its inception in 2011, and will be played from November 16-19.

It will once again be part of the burgeoning International Series – a ground-breaking new series of 10 elite events sanctioned by the Asian Tour.

And with a total purse of US$1.5 million, it resumes its’ place as the richest golf event in Indonesia.

The tournament will be the 10th and final International Series event of the season, and crown the winner of the International Series Order of Merit, who will earn a coveted place on next year’s multi-million dollar LIV Golf League.

Jimmy Masrin, Founder of the Indonesian Masters and Chairman of the Asian Tour, said: “We take great pride in unveiling the eleventh edition of the Indonesian Masters, and we thank BNI for collaborating with us once again – they remain steadfast in their commitment to furthering the growth of the sport of golf in Asia, and especially in Indonesia.

“The tournament’s continued association with the exciting and innovative International Series is also an incredible opportunity for the Indonesian Masters to reach an even wider audience, especially as our event will be the final event of The International Series.”

Thailand’s Sarit Suwannarut recorded a brilliant four-stroke victory last year, with Royale Jakarta Golf Club –a 27-hole facility, designed by Bob Moore and JMP Golf Design – looking forward to more exceptional golf this November.

President Director of Royale Jakarta Golf Club, Hendro Sutandi, added: “We are honoured to host the eleventh edition of the Indonesian Masters. This Asian Tour event has helped to firmly established Royale Jakarta Golf Club as a top golfing destination in Indonesia. As we prepare for the 2023 BNI Indonesian Masters, we are fully prepared to offer a venue that will leave a memorable impact on both players and spectators attending this International Series tournament.”

And with BNI again being one of the driving forces behind the Indonesian Masters the stage has been set for an incredible week of golf.

President Director of PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, Royke Tumilaar, explained: “The tournament’s 11-event legacy has encouraged BNI to reaffirm our commitment to the Indonesian Masters. As a marquee event on the Asian Tour, the Indonesian Masters stands as Indonesia’s most successful tournament to date. This aligns perfectly with our vision as a leader in providing exceptional service and sustainable excellence.”

Alongside BNI, the Indonesian Masters has secured backing from Wonderful Indonesia and Enjoy Jakarta as supporting sponsors. Furthermore, the event enjoys sponsorship from a variety of other partners, including PT Lautan Luas Tbk, JS Luwansa Hotel, SvinGolf, V2 Indonesia, Hytera, Bali Hai, Indofood, You-C1000, GoodGame, Oma Elly, Bali Wein, Batavia, and Astragraphia.

England’s Lee Westwood claimed the inaugural Indonesian Masters in 2011 and was victorious on two more occasions, in 2012 and 2015.

Austrian Bernd Wiesberger won in 2013, India’s Anirban Lahiri in 2014, Poom Saksansin from Thailand in 2016 and 2018, Englishman Justin Rose in 2017, and Thailand’s Jazz Janewattananond clinched the title in 2019.

The tournament was not played in 2020 and 2021 because of the global pandemic but it has since returned in a position of even greater prominence.

